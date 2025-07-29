Giveon Announces 17-City Tour for Fall 2025, Wrapping Up at Madison Square Garden

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Recording Artist Giveon performs onstage at The Majestic Theatre on November 28, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ABA)

Giveon has officially announced Dear Beloved, The Tour in support of his latest album, Beloved, which was released on July 11 and debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. This marks his third headlining tour and his first in three years, following the 2021 Timeless Tour and 2022 Give or Take Tour.

The tour kicks off Oct. 1 in Seattle and includes stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Detroit, Washington D.C., Vancouver, Toronto, and more, before concluding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 6. A scheduled stop at Fontainebleau Las Vegas' BleauLive Theater is confirmed for Oct. 10, while the Toronto performance will take place Oct. 27 at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

"DEAR BELOVED, THE TOUR…. It's finally time to take this show on the road. It's been too long… Artist pre-sale starts today in 2 hours at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday at 10 am local time. BELOVED was made to be experienced live.. I cannot wait to see you all. Link in bio. With Love, Giveon"

The artist presale began July 22 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET, with general public tickets going on sale via Ticketmaster today at 10 a.m. local time. Multiple VIP packages are available, including exclusive merchandise and early entry.

Beloved has earned widespread acclaim, including a four-star review from Rolling Stone. The 14-track album includes hit singles "Twenties" and "Rather Be," both of which charted in the top 30 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Giveon aims to elevate this tour with a cinematic and theatrical concert experience featuring immersive visual storytelling, custom lighting, and a full backing band of 8–10 musicians, including strings and horns.

Special guests on select dates include Free Nationals, Charlotte Day Wilson, and Sasha Keable. Free Nationals and Sasha Keable are scheduled to join the Las Vegas performance.