Treasure Island Becomes First Las Vegas Accor Hotel, Joins Handwritten Collection

LAS VEGAS – MARCH 24: A view of the Las Vegas Strip, including Encore Las Vegas, Wynn Las Vegas, Treasure Island Hotel & Casino and The Mirage Hotel & Casino, seen from the Voodoo Lounge at the Rio Hotel & Casino March 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Treasure Island in Las Vegas has announced a significant rebranding to Treasure Island — TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection. With this transition coming as an end to hotel operations under Radisson, this represents a new franchise agreement with global hospitality leader, Accor.

The rebranding introduces Accor's Handwritten Collection to the Las Vegas Strip for the first time. It will also make Treasure Island just the second Handwritten Collection property in the United States, joining Stratford San Francisco. The Handwritten Collection, launched in 2023, currently includes more than 25 boutique hotels worldwide, with over 35 additional properties in development.

The resort is owned by Phil Ruffin, a businessman with a reputation as a political donor- the casino features a 90,000 square-foot casino floor along with an assortment of entertainment options and restaurants. The transition to Accor management will allow for the utilization of Accor's global reach- especially in sales, marketing, and loyalty programs- a direct benefit to the property in its position as a leisure destination.

"Treasure Island has long held a special place in the story of Las Vegas, and I am certain that Accor and Handwritten Collection will further enrich its legacy and attract new generations of guests and visitors," said Ruffin in a statement. "This next chapter brings new energy to the resort while preserving its unmistakable spirit."

Accor, headquartered in France, is the largest hospitality company in Europe and the sixth largest worldwide. The group manages over 5,600 hotels in more than 110 countries and operates a portfolio of 45 hotel brands, including Sofitel, Raffles, and Fairmont.