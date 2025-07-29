ContestsEvents
Universal Horror Unleashed Store Coming to Las Vegas with Exclusive Spooky Collections

Universal is set to unveil a bold new horror-themed retail experience in Las Vegas, launching on Aug.14 as part of the highly anticipated Universal Horror Unleashed. The immersive shopping experience…

Jennifer Eggleston
Universal is set to unveil a bold new horror-themed retail experience in Las Vegas, launching on Aug.14 as part of the highly anticipated Universal Horror Unleashed. The immersive shopping experience is going to feature never-before-seen merchandise inspired by Universal's longstanding tradition of horror, which will incorporate items from the four haunted houses at the attraction.

This collection includes apparel and collectibles, as well as jewelry and accessories designed to allow visitors to embrace and live any supernatural adventures. Some of the highlights would include spirit jerseys, blood-dripping tumblers, and Vegas-style poker chip souvenirs; it is going to be an unreal, terrifying shopping experience.

Iconic horror characters take center stage in special collections. Jack the Clown is featured with a bloody bomber jacket, a cross-body bag, and plush figurines of both Jack and his partner, Chance. Chucky's unmistakable overall pattern appears on a zipper jacket and hat. At the same time, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre collection includes a bloody Spirit Jersey, a vintage T-shirt, and a faux leather notebook featuring Leatherface.

Fans of Universal's original haunted house Scarecrow: The Reaping will find burlap backpacks and creepy jewelry that mirror the attraction's eerie tone. Products that are inspired by Blumhouse's The Exorcist: Believer include pins, home decor, and T-shirts that represent the film's scary presence.

The Universal Monsters collection features apparel and souvenirs inspired by classic figures like Frankenstein and Dracula, with themed clothing and products that showcase their cinematic identities. Guests are also entertained with live acts, and there are horror-themed food and drinks to enhance the immersive experience, in addition to shopping for themed items.

“This groundbreaking horror experience demanded an equally bold and immersive retail offering,” said Justin LaFoe, Global Parks Merchandise & Retail Officer, Universal Products & Experiences.

“We've unearthed an all-new lineup of exclusive merchandise that celebrates the four haunted houses and Universal's legacy as the true masters of horror. From eerie apparel and collectible curiosities to spine-chilling home décor, every piece is designed to bring the supernatural to life — and send it home with our guests.”
Universal Horror Unleashed is poised to become a significant destination for horror fans worldwide.

