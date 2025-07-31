Justin Timberlake Reveals Lyme Disease Battle After Fans Question Tour Performances

“I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me.” That’s how Justin Timberlake started a heartfelt message to fans on Instagram, just one day after wrapping up his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Behind the scenes of all the lights, singing, and dancing? A serious health struggle.

Lyme Disease and the Mystery Behind His Low-Energy Shows

Timberlake shared that he was quietly dealing with Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness that can make your whole body feel like it’s shutting down. “Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease,” he wrote. “Which I don’t say so you feel bad for me — but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.”

Lyme disease isn’t just a bug bite and a bandage. It can cause nerve pain, fatigue, rashes, and even weakness in your muscles. “When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure,” Timberlake admitted. “But at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”

That explains why some fans at recent shows noticed something was off.

The Viral Videos: “Go girl give us nothing”

Clips from Timberlake’s shows had fans talking online and not always in the best way. One viral TikTok from his show in Romania showed him onstage in a raincoat with the hood up, barely singing during his hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” while the crowd did most of the work. The text on the video? “Go girl give us nothing.”

In Dublin, another video showed Timberlake singing only parts of the song, putting the mic on the stage and letting the fans take over while he moved like he was in his kitchen, not a sold-out arena.

Was he just tired? Bored? Unmotivated? Some fans felt disappointed. One woman who waited in the rain to see him perform said in her own video, “I get that you have a lot of concerts and are touring the world, or whatever, but you cannot be singing less than a quarter of a song.”

Others made jokes, creating skits pretending Timberlake was doing chores or taking phone calls while barely participating in the concert.

Why He Kept Going Anyway

Despite the struggle, Timberlake said he chose not to cancel. “I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.”

He’s not alone in his fight either. Other celebrities like Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne, and Justin Bieber have also opened up about their own battles with Lyme disease.

A Bit More Clarity and a Lot More Respect