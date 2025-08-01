ContestsEvents
MGK Scores College Football Anthem with High-Energy New Track

What do you get when you mix college football, ESPN, and a rockstar with pink guitars? You get Machine Gun Kelly's latest move: becoming the voice of college football season….

Machine Gun Kelly Visits the Empire State Building
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

What do you get when you mix college football, ESPN, and a rockstar with pink guitars? You get Machine Gun Kelly’s latest move: becoming the voice of college football season. MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) just announced his new song “Don’t Wait Run Fast” will serve as the official anthem for ESPN’s 2025 college football coverage.

The artist revealed the news with some flair Thursday afternoon on The Pat McAfee Show, setting the tone for what’s sure to be an electric season.

Fast, Loud and Football Ready

The new track has a rock edge and will be part of MGK’s upcoming album Lost Americana, dropping August 8. According to ESPN, this anthem isn’t just a background song; it’s a mood setter.

“Music and college football have been intertwined for years, and our ESPN College Football anthem ushers in that first spark of the season,” said Curtis Friends, ESPN’s VP of marketing shared with Billboard. “This 12th iteration, MGK brings a passionate, high-voltage sound that mirrors the raw emotion and untamed spirit of college football.”

This marks the 12th season ESPN has teamed up with an artist to hype up its college football coverage. Last year, Jelly Roll’s “Get By” brought some Southern soul to the scene. Other past anthem-makers include Post Malone, Juice WRLD, Marshmello, and Fall Out Boy.

To go along with the announcement, ESPN also dropped a high energy trailer. It’s packed with wild highlights from the 2024 season — think helmet busting tackles and last second touchdowns — all set to “Don’t Wait Run Fast.” Ohio State fans will especially enjoy the flashback: their team ended up winning the National Championship.

Not MGK’s First Football Rodeo

This isn’t MGK’s first brush with the college football crowd. Last season, he performed at West Virginia University, doing a unique mashup of his own “Lonely Road” with John Denver’s classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

Lost Americana will be MGK’s seventh studio album, continuing his genre jumping journey. It includes already released tracks like “Cliche,” “Vampire Diaries” and “Miss Sunshine.”

College football kicks off August 23 across all ESPN platforms and ABC.

