The Best Labor Day Vacation in Nevada

Labor Day has a deep meaning in the United States, but on the lighter side of things, Labor Day also means unofficial the end of summer and start of fall. Summer always seems to go by so fast, and suddenly, it's early September. Those wanting to take a vacation over the holiday are best to plan early, because vacation hot spots fill up quickly. As it turns out, one of the top spots to vacation over Labor Day weekend is in our state.

A Great Labor Day Vacation in the State

First, let's dig into a little bit of the meaning behind the holiday. "Observed the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American worker," according to the U.S. Department of Labor. "The holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America's strength, prosperity and well-being."

So, who created this holiday? "In the wake of this massive unrest and in an attempt to repair ties with American workers, Congress passed an act making Labor Day a legal holiday in the District of Columbia and the territories," History.com states. "On June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed it into law. More than a century later, the true founder of Labor Day has yet to be identified."

Now, to our state. The crew at Reader's Digest has put together a tally of the best Labor Day vacation spots across the country. "Whether you're craving an active mountain getaway, fun family activities, stunning architecture or thrilling end-of-summer adventures, we've got you covered," they note.