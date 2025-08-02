This Day in Top 40 History: August 2

August 2 has had its fair share of music history headlines over the years. It's the day Bob Dylan legally became, well, Bob Dylan, and the day Taylor Swift personally thanked her tour truck drivers with six-figure bonuses. Ed Sheeran broke touring records, and Olivia Newton-John topped the charts.

This date offers a mix of gratitude, reinvention, and record-breaking momentum that reflects the depth of the Top 40/AC genre.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Pop history is filled with songs that not only charted well but redefined the sound of their era. Several of those found their footing—or hit their peak—on August 2.

Olivia Newton-John's "Magic" climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Pulled from the Xanadu soundtrack, the dreamy mid-tempo ballad would stay at the top for four weeks and become one of her biggest hits on AC radio. 2020: Taylor Swift's Cardigan debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This album was a shift in sound for Taylor's career to deeper lyrics that the fans poured over.

Cultural Milestones

August 2 also represents moments when the culture surrounding music took center stage—through iconic name changes, enormous tour success, and tributes to musical legends.

Robert Allen Zimmerman legally changed his name to Bob Dylan. This happened just weeks after signing a music publishing deal with Witmark Music under the pen name, and the legal change solidified his place in music history under the name that would influence generations. 2001: New Orleans International Airport was officially renamed Louis Armstrong Airport in honor of the city's most iconic musician. Armstrong is known primarily for his jazz, but his crossover success and influence in other genres left a permanent mark on New Orleans and music across the decades.

New Orleans International Airport was officially renamed Louis Armstrong Airport in honor of the city's most iconic musician. Armstrong is known primarily for his jazz, but his crossover success and influence in other genres left a permanent mark on New Orleans and music across the decades. 2019: Ed Sheeran broke U2's touring record when his Divide tour became the highest-grossing and most-attended tour of all time. With over 7.3 million tickets sold and 893 days on the road, Sheeran set a new standard for global pop success.

Ed Sheeran broke U2's touring record when his Divide tour became the highest-grossing and most-attended tour of all time. With over 7.3 million tickets sold and 893 days on the road, Sheeran set a new standard for global pop success. 2023: As the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour came to a close, Taylor Swift made headlines by gifting each of her truck drivers a $100,000 bonus—along with handwritten thank-you notes. Her reputation as a performer was already top-notch, but an artist who leads with gratitude and intention speaks volumes of her character.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From live debuts to unforgettable studio tracks, August 2 has seen several standout musical moments take shape.

Peter Cetera's "Glory of Love" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Written for The Karate Kid Part II, the soaring ballad became a signature solo hit after his departure from Chicago and a major AC radio staple. 2024: Sam Smith released a 10th anniversary re-recording of "Stay With Me" with altered lyrics from "I'm just a man" to "baby understand." These lyrics are important to Smith since coming out as non-binary.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Even behind the scenes, August 2 has marked key changes in the music world—especially when it comes to how artists are celebrated and remembered.

2000: Jerome Smith, guitarist for KC and the Sunshine Band, tragically died in a construction accident. As part of the group's signature funk-pop sound, his guitar work on hits like "Get Down Tonight" and "Give It Up" helped define dance floors and radio waves for years.