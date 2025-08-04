Backstreet Boys Adds Last 12 Shows at Las Vegas Sphere, Tickets Begin at $377

At the Las Vegas Sphere, the final countdown starts. Twelve shows will close out the Backstreet Boys' Into The Millennium residency between August 1-24, 2025. The band packed the venue for nine straight shows in July before the new August dates were added.

"If I was a ticket-buying fan, I would want to buy three tickets to see it from three different places," Into the Millennium director Baz Halpin said, according to Billboard. Meanwhile, member, Alexander "AJ" McLean raved, "There's no way you can watch us and everything that's happening [onscreen] at the same time. Like, there are two shows going on at once, and the content we have for this is insane."

The massive 20,000-seat venue will host shows each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Ticket prices start at $377, while some seats might cost up to $586.

The set list spans 25 tracks. Every song from their Millennium album will make an appearance, with some classic hits mixed in too. A spaceship swoops through the air while the guys sing from a platform floating above the fans' heads.

This run marks the end of their Millennium 2.0 remastered album residency. Each night starts at 8 pm sharp, with the final bow set for August 24.

The group's shows will be live for 12 dates this August. While tickets are still up for grabs through various ticketing platforms, they won't last long. If you intend to catch them on any of these dates, you can buy tickets now through Ticketmaster or the Backstreet Boys' official website.