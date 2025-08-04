T-Pain, MGK, Zedd to Headline Las Vegas Grand Prix Music Festival at Sphere

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to ignite the Strip from Nov. 20 to 22, with a powerhouse combination of racing and live music at the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere. This premier fan zone will offer exclusive views of pivotal track segments, including Turn 5G and the chicane through turns 7 to 9, where drivers are expected to slow for optimal fan viewing.

Headlining the entertainment is Grammy Award-winning electronic music producer Zedd, performing on Nov. 20. MGK takes the stage on Nov. 21, bringing new music from his forthcoming album Lost Americana, which debuts Aug. 8. The event wraps with a high-energy performance by T-Pain on Nov. 22. MGK has already released two singles, “Cliché” and “Vampire Diaries,” building anticipation for his album and setlist.

“While the action on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit is the main event, the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere elevates the experience with its incredible fan zone entertainment,” Emily Prazer, president and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix Inc., said in the announcement.

“Las Vegas is an entertainment hub within itself, so it was only fitting to bring together some of the music industry's best to create an unmatched concert experience for race weekend. Paired with the jaw-dropping graphics of the Exosphere and incredible views of the track, T-Mobile Zone at Sphere has the best of all worlds.”