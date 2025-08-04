Vegas Local Casinos See 15% Jump in Young Gamblers While Strip Slows Down

While some online are suggesting Las Vegas is in decline, the facts and figures collected from local residents and casino operators describe something much different — a city that is stable, happy, and engaged.

Casinos around the Las Vegas Valley are seeing impressive crowds, especially among players under 35. Gaming participation among players under 35 has increased by 15% over the last few months. Durango Resort only documents the upward trend. Red Rock Resorts is reporting more than 108,000 new customers since its December 2023 opening.

Operators continue to use very generous promotions to keep customers loyal and foot traffic steady. These include deep discounts on dining, like 50% off food for locals on designated days, and bonuses for frequent players who use reward points or coin payments.

"I don't see it. I don't know what they're talking about," local Cal David said when asked about claims that the city is struggling. "I'm a big Suncoast girl and I also like Rampart, which is local casinos, and they're always crowded when I go there," David said. "They really do cater to the locals and you know the free play, the food, everything is wonderful."

"I don't see it at all. I really don't," Cheryl Medlend, another local, added. "Today is Wednesday. It's 50% off for all the food. If you pay with your coins, there's always bonuses that they're giving us."

"We still frequent the casinos because I don't see where anything is down myself," David said.