Chappell Roan Isn’t Rushing Her Next Album

Although Chappell Roan just released her latest single, “The Subway,” fans hoping for a second full-length album may be waiting a while.

In a new interview with Vogue, filmed on the set of her music video for “The Subway,” Roan made it clear that the next album isn’t close. “There is no album. There is no collection of songs,” she said.

Roan’s debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, came out in September 2023. Since then, she’s earned the Grammy for Best New Artist and released three follow-up singles: “The Giver,” “Good Luck, Babe,” and now “The Subway.” But despite the momentum, she’s keeping her pace steady.

A Creative Process That Can’t Be Rushed

Roan was candid about the time it takes her to write music and how that’s unlikely to change anytime soon.

“It took me five years to write the first one, and it’s probably going to take at least five to write the next,” she told Vogue. “I’m not that type of writer that can pump it out.”

She also pushed back against public pressure to produce quickly.

“I don’t think I make good music whenever I force myself to do anything.”

Roan has noticed commentary online about how visible she’s been lately touring, doing interviews, performing at festivals, with little news of new recordings.

“I see some comments sometimes, like, ‘She’s everywhere except that d--- studio,’” she said. “Even if I was in the studio 12 hours a day, every single day, that does not mean that you would get an album any faster.”

The Story Behind “The Subway”

Her latest single, “The Subway” had a long journey of its own. Roan first debuted it live at Governors Ball in 2024, but it took much longer for her to feel ready to release it publicly.

“It took an annoying amount of time to get just right,” she said. “I just wasn’t ready to put it out yet. It was just too painful. I was just too angry and scared — just about my life — to put it out.” Now, she says she’s in a better place and felt able to share it.

Disconnecting to Reconnect

One reason for that shift, she says, is staying off social media.

“Socials harm the f--- out of me and my art. I’m not doing that to myself anymore.”

Roan explained that she’s intentionally creating space to write without outside influence.

“I’ve never written an album where I don’t have Instagram or anything. The album process is purely, only mine. No one on TikTok gets to see it.”

For Roan, making music isn’t just about output; it’s about honesty, timing, and protecting the creative space she needs. Right now, that means there’s no album. And according to her, that’s exactly how it should be.

