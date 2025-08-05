Drake Embraces His Birthmark Thanks to Gracie Abrams
Even superstars like Drake have insecurities. With countless hits, sold-out tours, and a dedicated fanbase, you’d think the 6 God had nothing to worry about. But according to a recent Instagram Story, even Drake isn’t immune to self-doubt, especially when it comes to a small mark on his arm.
From Flaw to Feature
On Monday (Aug. 4), Drake posted a selfie of singer Gracie Abrams to his Instagram Story, followed by a photo of himself performing, his brown birthmark clearly visible.
“I used to hate my birthmark but Gracie got the same one,” he wrote. “Now it’s art.”
It’s a small comment, but fans noticed. Drake, who’s never been afraid to show his emotional side in music, just gave followers another peek into his personal journey and this time, it’s about self-acceptance.
Fans Have Questions... and Ideas
As always, social media had something to say.
“Whys drake obsessed with gracie,” one person wrote. Another added: “Now why is drake posting gracie abrams…”
Some fans are curious. Others are hopeful this mutual admiration turns into a musical collaboration. Either way, this isn’t the first time Drake’s shown Gracie some love.
Not Their First Online Connection
Back in March, Drake posted lyrics from “I Knew It, I Know You,” a song off Abrams’ sophomore album The Secret of Us.
“[GOAT]’d beat switch on this,” he said at the time. “Second half is [sad emoji, brain exploding emoji, blue heart emoji].”
That shout-out sent fans straight to the song’s music video, where they quickly filled the comment section with excitement.
No Collab (Yet), But Busy Schedules
Whether Drake and Gracie Abrams actually know each other remains a mystery. What is clear: they’re both pretty busy.
Drake is currently performing overseas, with upcoming shows in Manchester and Belgium. Gracie, meanwhile, is staying stateside with back-to-back performances at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.