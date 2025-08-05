ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Drake Embraces His Birthmark Thanks to Gracie Abrams

Even superstars like Drake have insecurities. With countless hits, sold-out tours, and a dedicated fanbase, you’d think the 6 God had nothing to worry about. But according to a recent…

Kayla Morgan
Drake claps at the end of the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.// Gracie Abrams attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 08, 2025
(Photo by Mark Blinch/ Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Even superstars like Drake have insecurities. With countless hits, sold-out tours, and a dedicated fanbase, you’d think the 6 God had nothing to worry about. But according to a recent Instagram Story, even Drake isn’t immune to self-doubt, especially when it comes to a small mark on his arm.

From Flaw to Feature

On Monday (Aug. 4), Drake posted a selfie of singer Gracie Abrams to his Instagram Story, followed by a photo of himself performing, his brown birthmark clearly visible.

“I used to hate my birthmark but Gracie got the same one,” he wrote. “Now it’s art.”

It’s a small comment, but fans noticed. Drake, who’s never been afraid to show his emotional side in music, just gave followers another peek into his personal journey and this time, it’s about self-acceptance.

Fans Have Questions... and Ideas

As always, social media had something to say.

“Whys drake obsessed with gracie,” one person wrote. Another added: “Now why is drake posting gracie abrams…”

Some fans are curious. Others are hopeful this mutual admiration turns into a musical collaboration. Either way, this isn’t the first time Drake’s shown Gracie some love.

Not Their First Online Connection

Back in March, Drake posted lyrics from “I Knew It, I Know You,” a song off Abrams’ sophomore album The Secret of Us.

“[GOAT]’d beat switch on this,” he said at the time. “Second half is [sad emoji, brain exploding emoji, blue heart emoji].”

That shout-out sent fans straight to the song’s music video, where they quickly filled the comment section with excitement.

No Collab (Yet), But Busy Schedules

Whether Drake and Gracie Abrams actually know each other remains a mystery. What is clear: they’re both pretty busy.

Drake is currently performing overseas, with upcoming shows in Manchester and Belgium. Gracie, meanwhile, is staying stateside with back-to-back performances at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Drakegracie abrams
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint Reunite for New Music Video
MusicEd Sheeran and Rupert Grint Reunite for New Music VideoKayla Morgan
Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicTaylor Swift Song Sales Skyrocket 6,000% After HBO Show AppearanceQueen Quadri
Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
MusicJustin Bieber’s Album ‘SWAG’ Lands at No. 2 on Billboard’s Main Chart as Singer Shares Puzzling MessageQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect