Kevin Federline Tells His Side in Upcoming Memoir

For years, Kevin Federline stayed quiet. Now, he’s ready to tell his side of the story.

Federline, known for his career in dance and his marriage to pop icon Britney Spears, has announced the release of his memoir, You Thought You Knew. According to PEOPLE, the book comes out October 21 and will be the first title from a new audio-first publishing imprint called Listenin.

“This book is extremely intimate and transparent. I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence,” Federline said. “If you’ve ever had questions, you’ll find answers here.”

Behind the Headlines

Federline, now 47, rose to fame in the early 2000s during his relationship with Spears. But he’s long been viewed through the lens of media coverage, often criticized or misunderstood. This book, according to a press release, will share the true story of “fame, fatherhood and the private cost of public life.”

According to PEOPLE, You Thought You Knew will look back on his life, starting with his childhood in California and Nevada after his parents’ divorce. It will also cover his dance career, which included working with artists like Michael Jackson and Destiny’s Child, and explore how life changed once he became a public figure through his marriage to Spears.

A Focus on Family

Federline and Spears were married from 2004 to 2007. Together, they share two sons: Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18. Federline also has four other children: daughter Kori, 23, and son Kaleb, 21, with ex Shar Jackson, and daughters Jordan, 13, and Peyton, 11, with his current wife, Victoria Prince.

The memoir will detail how Federline has worked to protect his six children from media attention while navigating the lasting effects of fame.

His Version of the Story

Federline’s memoir arrives almost two years after Spears published The Woman in Me, where she shared her own story with the world. Now, Federline is offering his perspective, with a focus on the events and relationships that shaped his life.