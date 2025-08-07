ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kevin Federline Tells His Side in Upcoming Memoir

For years, Kevin Federline stayed quiet. Now, he’s ready to tell his side of the story. Federline, known for his career in dance and his marriage to pop icon Britney…

Kayla Morgan
Singer Kevin Federline makes an appearance on MTV's Total Request Live on November 2, 2006 in New York City.

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: (U.S. TABS OUT) ()

Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images

For years, Kevin Federline stayed quiet. Now, he’s ready to tell his side of the story.

Federline, known for his career in dance and his marriage to pop icon Britney Spears, has announced the release of his memoir, You Thought You Knew. According to PEOPLE, the book comes out October 21 and will be the first title from a new audio-first publishing imprint called Listenin.

“This book is extremely intimate and transparent. I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence,” Federline said. “If you’ve ever had questions, you’ll find answers here.”

Behind the Headlines

Federline, now 47, rose to fame in the early 2000s during his relationship with Spears. But he’s long been viewed through the lens of media coverage, often criticized or misunderstood. This book, according to a press release, will share the true story of “fame, fatherhood and the private cost of public life.”

According to PEOPLE, You Thought You Knew will look back on his life, starting with his childhood in California and Nevada after his parents’ divorce. It will also cover his dance career, which included working with artists like Michael Jackson and Destiny’s Child, and explore how life changed once he became a public figure through his marriage to Spears.

A Focus on Family

Federline and Spears were married from 2004 to 2007. Together, they share two sons: Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18. Federline also has four other children: daughter Kori, 23, and son Kaleb, 21, with ex Shar Jackson, and daughters Jordan, 13, and Peyton, 11, with his current wife, Victoria Prince.

The memoir will detail how Federline has worked to protect his six children from media attention while navigating the lasting effects of fame.

His Version of the Story

Federline’s memoir arrives almost two years after Spears published The Woman in Me, where she shared her own story with the world. Now, Federline is offering his perspective, with a focus on the events and relationships that shaped his life.

You Thought You Knew will be available in stores and online on October 21.

Kevin Federline
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Machine Gun Kelly, winner of the Favorite Rock Artist award, poses in the Press Room at the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
EntertainmentMachine Gun Kelly Passed On ‘Sinners’ Audition Over One WordKayla Morgan
LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 06: Comedian Jeff Dunham performs onstage during the American Country Awards 2010 held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 6, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
EntertainmentThings To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: August 1-August 3Jennifer Eggleston
Miley Cyrus attends the "Something Beautiful" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre
EntertainmentMiley Cyrus Planning Something Special for ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect