This Day in Top 40 History: August 10

On Aug. 10, 1963, a 13-year-old Stevie Wonder reached the top of the charts with his song "Fingertips Pt. 2." With this achievement, Wonder became the youngest singer to reach the top of the charts, and the song was the first live recording to do so. Continue reading for more music history events that occurred on Aug. 10.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

While pop music acts as a time capsule, the greatest hits last forever:

1959: "A Big Hunk O' Love" by Elvis Presley hit No. 1 on the charts. It was recorded during Presley's years of service in the U.S. Army.

Cultural Milestones

These albums, released on Aug. 10, made waves when they were first released:

1979: Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, released his fifth solo album, Off the Wall. Billboard Magazine named it the No. 1 Black Album of the Year 1980.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On this date, music truly came alive in the recording studios and at concert venues throughout the years:

1970: Elvis Presley performed on the first night of his Summer Festival at a hotel in Las Vegas.

Industry Changes and Challenges

As the music industry evolved, artists have also adapted and innovated to stay relevant:

1972: Paul McCartney and his wife Linda were arrested backstage for possession of marijuana. It was mailed to them on the road, and the couple paid $1,200 for their release.

