Jonas Brothers Start Anniversary Tour With ‘Camp Rock’ Reunion
The Jonas Brothers didn’t just play a concert Sunday night—they threw fans into a time machine. On Aug. 10, Kevin, Joe, and Nick launched their 20th anniversary JONAS20 tour at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. But instead of just cranking out their greatest hits, they treated the crowd to a Disney Channel fever dream.
Camp Rock Lives Again
Joe Jonas, forever immortalized as Shane Gray in 2008’s Camp Rock, started things off with “Gotta Find You” before introducing none other than Demi Lovato, his former co-star and real-life ex from 2010. The two belted out “This Is Me” and “Wouldn’t Change a Thing” like no time had passed. After the duet, Joe reminded fans they hadn’t performed “This Is Me” together for “almost 10 years,” while Lovato countered it “might have been longer.”
Nick Jonas took a moment to share a behind-the-scenes memory, revealing, “Joe got the job, and then somehow our dad figured it out to get me and Kevin to be involved in the movie too.” He wrapped it up with, “I think it’s time that we all walk down this memory lane to celebrate a little movie called Camp Rock.”
Family, Fans, and a Few Bathroom Breaks
The surprises didn’t stop with Demi. The Jonas family rolled deep—parents Kevin Sr. and Denise, little brother Frankie, Kevin’s wife Danielle, and daughters Valentina and Alena, all joined the stage to sing “When You Look Me in the Eyes.”
Kevin told the crowd, “The setlist is hard to build… but at the same time it’s so fun because we do get to take breaks and admire each other’s work.” Joe, never missing a chance for a joke, added, “And pee breaks mostly.”
Looking Back, Moving Forward
Reflecting on two decades of music, Nick shared with PEOPLE, it was “hard to believe” the milestone had arrived and “basically impossible to summarize a 20-year journey with music.” Still, he promised that the show “really represents the journey we’ve been on and the songs that are relevant to us.”
With their latest album, Greetings from Your Hometown, already out, and “amazing special guests” teased for the road ahead, the Jonas Brothers are showing they’re not just reliving the past—they’re making new memories to sing about for the next 20 years.