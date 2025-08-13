Beyoncé Scores First Emmy Win for ‘Beyoncé Bowl’
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has officially become an Emmy Award winner. The artist earned her first-ever trophy for her Netflix special, the “Beyoncé Bowl,” marking a new achievement in her award-winning career….
On Tuesday, the Television Academy announced the winners in juried categories for the 77th Emmy Awards. Beyoncé won outstanding costumes for variety, nonfiction or reality programming for the intricate wardrobe featured in her NFL halftime performance. She shared the honor with fellow costume designer Shiona Turini, costume supervisor Chelsea Staebell, assistant costume designers Erica Rice and Molly Peters, and head of workroom Timothy White.
A Halftime Performance to Remember
The “Beyoncé Bowl” took place at NRG Stadium on Christmas Day 2024 during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and her hometown team, the Houston Texans. The 12-minute performance was the first live showcase of songs from her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, and was streamed on Netflix.
Beyoncé is also nominated for outstanding variety special (live) as an executive producer and performer, and outstanding directing for a variety special. The program earned additional nominations for choreography and production design.
Years of Nominations Lead to a Win
This marks Beyoncé’s first Emmy victory after multiple previous nominations. She received two nominations in 2016 for her visual album Lemonade, four in 2019 for her Homecoming documentary, and nominations for her 2013 Super Bowl halftime show and the 2015 On The Run Tour HBO special with Jay-Z.
The Emmy win follows the conclusion of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour, which ended on July 26 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The 32-stop stadium tour spanned the U.S. and Europe, closing an important chapter in her career.
Next month, she could add more Emmy honors to her list of achievements.