Sophie Turner ‘Mom-Shamed’ for Attending Oasis Concert: Clapped Back at Hater

If “mom-shaming” were an Awards show, Sophie Turner and her latest response to a hater deserves an Oscar. The Game of Thrones alum was just living her best life at an Oasis concert, complete with bucket hats, beers, and all those vibes captured on Instagram. But of course, it wouldn’t be social media if at least one hater commented their unwarranted opinion.

Sophie Turner Clapped Back

She will not be Queen of the North if she didn’t know how to stand up for herself. In her Instagram post, one social media user commented, “Lmfao I think she has forgotten that she has two kids.” Turner didn’t let it pass and clapped back: “Ah, I’m so sorry, sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves. So…. Get this….There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.”

Fans flood the comment section with words of support. A social media user wrote, “God forbid a mother has FUN.” Another wrote, “What is it about people that think mothers need to be with their kids 24/7? I remember when Kate Beckinsale went to a New Year's party and people shamed her for not being at home with her daughter.....her daughter was 18 at the time. People will look for any excuse.”

One single mom also took a page from her book and wrote that she will also be seeing Oasis and leaving her kids with their grandmother.

Co-Star to the Rescue

Gianni Paolo, Turner’s co-star in Trust, an upcoming psychological thriller, said in a Page Six interview that the X-Men actress is “very mature as a human being,” and that her kids, Willa and Delphine, were on set with her “most of the time, hanging out by the pool.”

He added, “She’s a great mother,” and could not understand the “crazy” mom-shaming she’s experiencing. He also noted that despite her high-profile marriage and divorce from Joe Jonas, she remained grounded: “You think of how big she is. Once you’re in a celebrity relationship like that, you’re launched into a new stratosphere.”