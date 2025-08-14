Taylor Swift Spills on Travis Kelce’s on How ‘Swelcie’ Began

We love a good love story — and the one between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has all the right plot twists. The pop superstar is finally telling the full story of how a friendship bracelet, a little persistence, and a well-timed podcast appearance turned into the romance fans now call “Swelcie.”

On the Aug. 13 episode of New Heights — hosted by Travis and his brother Jason Kelce — Swift shared the truth behind her boyfriend’s much-memed “man tantrum” and how it caught her attention.

The Bracelet That Never Made It

Back in July 2023, Travis attended Swift’s Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. His big plan? Give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. His big problem? He never actually got to meet her.

“This dude didn’t get a meet and greet and he’s making it everyone’s problem, that’s what I thought at first,” Swift joked. “I have never seen that bracelet.”

Travis admitted, “I was butt hurt” about missing the chance — but he didn’t sulk for long. Instead, he told the whole story on New Heights that same month, essentially announcing to the world (and to Swift) that he wanted to date her.

A Wild, Romantic Gesture

Swift remembers hearing that podcast and thinking, This is bold.

“It was such a wild, romantic gesture to just be like, ‘I wanna date you,’” she said.

Travis saw it as a natural perk of playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. “You come to Arrowhead, I get to meet you. That’s the perk.”

But his actual plan to meet her that night was… less official.

“You realize he didn’t even reach out to our management,” Swift said, laughing. “He came with Pat [Patrick Mahomes], and he thought that because he knows the elevator lady that he could just talk to her about getting down to my dressing room.”

“Yeah… and I got denied,” Travis admitted. “The elevator was suspended.”

“That’s how it works in 1973,” Swift quipped.

Straight Out of an ‘80s Movie

For Swift, the whole thing felt like a teen romance flick.

“It felt more like I was in an ‘80s John Hughes movie, and he was standing outside of my window with a boombox saying, ‘I want to date you! Do you want to go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet!’” she said, referencing Say Anything.

Travis’ mindset was simple: “Just meet me once, just give me a chance.”

Swift was intrigued. “If this guy’s not crazy, this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager,” she said. Travis joked that he was listening to her Eras Tour setlist thinking, “‘I know exactly what she wants me to do’… I’m the luckiest man in the world.”

“It was wild, but it worked,” Swift added. “I’m glad it worked.”

The Podcast That Played Cupid

Jason Kelce kicked off the episode by asking why Swift had finally decided to join their show. It turns out, she felt it was the perfect full-circle moment.

“I owe a lot to this podcast,” she said. “This podcast got me a boyfriend, ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago.”