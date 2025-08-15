SZA Laces Up With Vans as New Artistic Director
SZA has built her career on breaking boundaries — in sound, style, and storytelling. Now, after a record-setting run alongside Kendrick Lamar, she is channeling that same vision into fashion. The Grammy-winning artist has joined Vans as artistic director, part of a newly announced multiyear creative partnership revealed Thursday (Aug. 14).
Through the collaboration, SZA will help shape upcoming campaigns and design exclusive product collections that merge her perspective with Vans’ enduring influence in streetwear.
Why SZA and Vans Click
“I’ve been wearing Knu Skools and other styles for years — they’ve always had an ethos I connect with,” SZA said in a statement, as reported by Billboard. “As artistic director, my mission is to show that joy, community, creativity and fashion are all still intersectional. That humanity, culture and connection are still the access points.”
The New Jersey native, known for her journey from college dropout to genre-bending superstar, has long tied her style to her self-discovery. Vans, in their press release, said her authenticity and fearless approach to self-expression perfectly match their brand values.
“They stand where I stand,” SZA added. “And I’m honored to invite a whole bunch of people to stand Off the Wall with us.”
The partnership launches with “VANSZA,” an original video campaign centered on “the beauty of becoming.” In it, SZA encourages viewers to “stretch their wings as wide as the wind allows.” Directed and photographed by Sophie Jones, with styling by Alejandra Hernandez, the video highlights one of SZA’s favorite Vans silhouettes: the Knu Skool in black and white.
For SZA, the Knu Skool (first released in 1997) isn’t just about looks. It reflects Vans’ bold and creative energy. “In Vans, I feel free,” she said. “I’ve learned that bravery and curiosity are the cures for uncertainty. It’s a lifestyle and Vans champions that spirit.”