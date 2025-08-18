Fan Theories: Taylor Swift Sparks Super Bowl Speculation

ContestsEvents
The New Heights podcast has had plenty of viral moments, but its latest episode may have just taken the crown. Last week, the show welcomed Taylor Swift, pop superstar, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, and one of the most talked-about artists in the world.

Swift used the sit-down with Travis and his older brother Jason Kelce to talk about her brand new album The Life of a Showgirl and, surprisingly, her new obsession with baking sourdough. But what started as a lighthearted conversation quickly had fans spinning theories about something much bigger: the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Bread, Numbers, and Clues

“I'm just, like, always baking bread and texting my friends and being like, ‘Can I send you some bread? I need some feedback,’” Swift said on the show. She added that sourdough has "taken over my life in a huge way," joking that she thinks about bread “60% of the time now.”

Swifties immediately noticed the number 60 might not be random at all. With Super Bowl LX (that’s the 60th Super Bowl) set to take place at Levi’s Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, the bread connection only grew stronger. After all, the team’s mascot is named Sourdough Sam.

Fans also picked up on another possible clue: at the start of the episode, Swift thanked Jason Kelce for "screaming for, like, 47 seconds." Swift’s 47th Eras Tour stop? Also at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, back in July 2023.

Could the Halftime Show Be Next?

While no official performer has been named yet, the NFL typically announces the Halftime Show artist months in advance. Last year’s star, Kendrick Lamar, was revealed in September, five months before his performance. Other recent headliners include Usher, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, and The Weeknd.

Whether Swift’s sourdough talk and number drops were just casual conversation or deliberate Easter eggs, fans are already treating them like clues. For now, the Halftime Show for Super Bowl LX remains a mystery — but Swift has definitely stirred the pot (and kneaded the dough).

