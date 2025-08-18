ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Welcomes Robots to Help Out in Restaurants and Venues

Robots are taking on an expanding presence within Las Vegas, changing the face of service in dining and entertainment establishments while relieving some demands on staff and helping streamline processes….

Jennifer Eggleston
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 09: A robot prepares a pizza at Paris's first robotic pizzeria, on July 9, 2021 in Paris, France. The Pazzi outlet is the company's second in France. The robot chef can start a new order every 45 seconds, and each pizza takes 5 minutes to make.The company's CEO Philippe Goldman said that the concept - which currently costs 500,000 euros - was an economical solution to recruitment shortages in the fast food industry and expects the concept to become a global phenomenon. (Photo by Sam Tarling/Getty Images)
(Photo by Sam Tarling/Getty Images)

Robots are taking on an expanding presence within Las Vegas, changing the face of service in dining and entertainment establishments while relieving some demands on staff and helping streamline processes. At Kura Revolving Sushi Bar in Chinatown, robots have been delivering drinks and condiments for several years to help ease the workload of staff.

The use of robots and artificial intelligence is growing in Las Vegas - not only in restaurants, but also in entertainment and other areas. All types of businesses across Las Vegas are leveraging robotics and artificial intelligence to increase operating efficiency.

A newly launched company called Robot Lab has opened its headquarters near Eastern and Sunset. The firm supplies robots designed for tasks such as cleaning and food delivery in schools, businesses, and government buildings.

At the Sphere entertainment venue, visitors can encounter “spokesbots” — humanoid robots that interact with guests in the grand atrium. There are currently five of these “Aura” robots operating inside the Sphere. "Aura's role at Sphere marks a truly innovative application of robots, providing guests from around the globe with an opportunity to move into the future of entertainment and interact within a new technological frontier," said David Dibble, CEO of Sphere Entertainment division MSG Ventures.

The trend for robots assisting in restaurants continues to fuel momentum with the roll-out of productivity tools such as robotic baristas, robotic pizza-makers, robotic servers, and food-delivery robots in high-volume or labor-strain environments. These innovations are designed to supplement human staff while offering uniformity and efficiency.

