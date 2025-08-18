This Day in Top 40 History: August 18

Ringo Starr officially joined The Beatles on Aug. 18, 1962, after he was recruited to replace the original drummer, Pete Best. This was the first time the four members — John Lennon, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, and Starr — played together as a band. Keep reading for more Top 40 music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Hits from the 1970s and 1980s continue to influence pop music today, including these from Aug. 18:

1971: John Denver's country ballad "Take Me Home, Country Roads" was certified Gold in the U.S. In 2014, the song became one of West Virginia's four official state anthems.

Cultural Milestones

Certain moments, such as these that occurred on Aug. 18, stand out because of how they have impacted culture beyond the music industry:

1977: Close friends and family attended a private funeral for Elvis Presley at Graceland. Thousands of fans gathered outside the mansion to pay their respects.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Recordings and performances are where musicians truly make art. The following from Aug. 18 are classic examples:

1 984: The Red Hot Chili Peppers released their self-titled debut studio album. This band has achieved two No. 1 albums, three No. 2 albums, and three No. 3 albums on the Billboard 200 chart.

