ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

FTC Sues Ticket Resale Sites Over Fake Accounts

Imagine waiting all morning with your phone, laptop, and maybe even your grandma’s iPad to score Taylor Swift tickets—only to watch them vanish in seconds. Then you see those same…

Kayla Morgan
Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England.
Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

Imagine waiting all morning with your phone, laptop, and maybe even your grandma’s iPad to score Taylor Swift tickets—only to watch them vanish in seconds. Then you see those same tickets pop up online for triple the price. That frustration is exactly why the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is stepping in.

The agency announced a lawsuit against a Maryland-based ticket broker operation, alleging that it gamed the system to scoop up tickets to major events, such as Swift’s Eras Tour, and then resold them for substantial profits.

How the Scheme Worked

The complaint targets Key Investment Group, which allegedly operated under names like Epic Seats, TotalTickets.com LLC, and Totally Tix LLC. According to the FTC, the company’s leaders—CEO Yair D. Rozmaryn, CFO Elan N. Rozmaryn, and Chief Strategic Officer Taylor Kurth—used every trick in the book to break ticket limits.

The operation allegedly:

  • Ran thousands of fake and third-party Ticketmaster accounts
  • Used countless credit card numbers, both virtual and real
  • Hid their location with spoofed IP addresses
  • Deployed SIM boxes to collect text verification codes

With these tactics, they reportedly bought nearly 380,000 tickets in just over a year, spending $57 million and reselling part of the stash for about $64 million. That means a $7 million boost—all off the backs of fans.

Taylor Swift Fans Hit Especially Hard

The Eras Tour may be the most glaring example. The FTC says the group used 49 different accounts to snag 273 tickets for a single concert—way over Ticketmaster’s six-ticket limit. Those seats were then resold at steep markups, leaving fans paying far more than face value.

The Laws at Play

The FTC accuses the defendants of violating both the FTC Act and the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act. The BOTS Act makes it illegal to dodge ticket-buying rules or bypass security systems designed to keep things fair.

The agency filed the complaint in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, and the case will now play out in court.

What This Means for Fans

For Swifties and other concert lovers, the lawsuit is a glimmer of hope. While it won’t hand back overpriced tickets already sold, it signals that the government is watching scalpers closely. If the FTC wins, it could change the way brokers try to game the system—and maybe, just maybe, give fans a fairer shot at seeing their favorite stars.

Taylor Swift
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Jennifer Hermoso of Spain give a speech during the victory party for the Spain women's football team after they won the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 20
The end of the summer is the perfect time for a quick getaway that doesn't take much planning, but any season will do.
Human InterestThe Best Last-Minute Getaway in NevadaAnne Erickson
Great Britain celebrate after winning the Gold medal match on penalties against the Netherlands during the Women's hockey Gold medal match between The Netherlands and Great Britain
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 19
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect