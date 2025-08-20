FTC Sues Ticket Resale Sites Over Fake Accounts
Imagine waiting all morning with your phone, laptop, and maybe even your grandma’s iPad to score Taylor Swift tickets—only to watch them vanish in seconds. Then you see those same tickets pop up online for triple the price. That frustration is exactly why the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is stepping in.
The agency announced a lawsuit against a Maryland-based ticket broker operation, alleging that it gamed the system to scoop up tickets to major events, such as Swift’s Eras Tour, and then resold them for substantial profits.
How the Scheme Worked
The complaint targets Key Investment Group, which allegedly operated under names like Epic Seats, TotalTickets.com LLC, and Totally Tix LLC. According to the FTC, the company’s leaders—CEO Yair D. Rozmaryn, CFO Elan N. Rozmaryn, and Chief Strategic Officer Taylor Kurth—used every trick in the book to break ticket limits.
The operation allegedly:
- Ran thousands of fake and third-party Ticketmaster accounts
- Used countless credit card numbers, both virtual and real
- Hid their location with spoofed IP addresses
- Deployed SIM boxes to collect text verification codes
With these tactics, they reportedly bought nearly 380,000 tickets in just over a year, spending $57 million and reselling part of the stash for about $64 million. That means a $7 million boost—all off the backs of fans.
Taylor Swift Fans Hit Especially Hard
The Eras Tour may be the most glaring example. The FTC says the group used 49 different accounts to snag 273 tickets for a single concert—way over Ticketmaster’s six-ticket limit. Those seats were then resold at steep markups, leaving fans paying far more than face value.
The Laws at Play
The FTC accuses the defendants of violating both the FTC Act and the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act. The BOTS Act makes it illegal to dodge ticket-buying rules or bypass security systems designed to keep things fair.
The agency filed the complaint in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, and the case will now play out in court.
What This Means for Fans
For Swifties and other concert lovers, the lawsuit is a glimmer of hope. While it won’t hand back overpriced tickets already sold, it signals that the government is watching scalpers closely. If the FTC wins, it could change the way brokers try to game the system—and maybe, just maybe, give fans a fairer shot at seeing their favorite stars.