Las Vegas Adds School Crossing Guards After Student Death Sparks Safety Push

The City of Las Vegas is enhancing funding to provide crossing guards at every middle school, three high schools — Arbor View, Cimarron, and Palo Verde — in response to community concerns and increasing requests for student safety. The ridership with the newly provided crossing guards follows many years of advocacy and an event that changed the community forever — the death of 18-year-old Mackenzie Scott, who was struck and killed while walking to school.

Community groups, including Walk Safely LV, were instrumental in driving the change. In the first week of the new school year, parent volunteers temporarily acted as crossing guards to help protect students until permanent solutions were in place. "A group of moms came together after poor McKenzie, and we came back with full force and power, and the city listened to us," said parent volunteer Ashley Brewer. "Now we've got a crossing guard and we've got enhancements and our kids are getting to school safe."

The outcome of the pilot programs demonstrates that the presence of formal crossing guards has considerably improved driver and pedestrian compliance with traffic laws and justified the investment in the guards. School staff have also shared that the addition of guards provides a greater sense of order and safety for students crossing heavily travelled intersections.

"Their presence helps to create more of a sense of a bubble of safety and security," team manager Sergio Mayoral explained. "I'm excited to see that in person."

Walk Safely LV continues its broader mission beyond this immediate initiative, pressing for additional safety improvements in school zones across the valley. As part of the ongoing efforts, they are currently lobbying for the placement of a new crosswalk in the area around Whispering Sands at Arbor View High School as a further way to limit the risk to students in the area.