Post Malone Saddles Up for SKIMS New Menswear Campaign
Post Malone has swapped the stage lights for ranch life, and honestly, it looks like he fits right in. The Grammy-nominated artist is the face of SKIMS’ newest menswear campaign, showing off a Western-inspired photoshoot set against the wide open Utah landscape.
Captured by photographer Theo Wenner, the images feature Post rocking cozy yet rugged outfits while leaning into a cowboy aesthetic. The campaign highlights SKIMS’ expanding menswear collection, debuting its brand new Heavyweight Fleece material.
Comfort is King
Malone made it clear that comfort drives his fashion choices. “I’m all about comfort and feeling good in what I wear,” he said in a press release, as reported by PEOPLE. “These pieces are fun, the camo especially stands out to me. I’ve always been into camo.”
The star modeled several relaxed silhouettes, including the Heavyweight Fleece Jogger, a zip-up hoodie, and the SKIMS Basics T-shirt. To complete the look, he added a cowboy hat and boots, proving that comfort and cowboy flair can go hand in hand.
Kim Kardashian on the Collaboration
Founder and CCO Kim Kardashian expressed why Post was the right choice to represent SKIMS’ menswear. “Post Malone truly embodies the spirit of the SKIMS Man with his effortless energy and style, which really shine through in this campaign,” said Kardashian.
She continued, “This launch is a big moment for us, not only because we’re expanding our menswear line, but also because we’re introducing our new heavyweight fleece, which takes comfort and quality to the next level. Having Post lead the campaign just felt like the perfect fit.”
Camo, Fleece, and Lounge Life
The collection features more than just fleece staples. SKIMS also rolled out a limited edition Realtree camouflage print across underwear, T-shirts, and fleece separates. Fans of the brand can also look forward to new lounge pieces that blend “tactile softness” with SKIMS’ usual focus on fit and function.
A press release from SKIMS describes the fleece as bringing “rugged sophistication to everyday staples,” with an emphasis on warmth, durability, and all-day comfort.
When and Where to Buy
The collection officially drops Thursday, Aug. 21 both online at SKIMS.com and in stores. From joggers to camo to cowboy hats, Post Malone has made sure this campaign feels equal parts stylish, cozy, and a little bit wild west.