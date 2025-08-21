Justin Bieber Turns Furniture Designer with SKYLRK Concept Bench
Justin Bieber isn’t just making music or dropping hoodies these days—he’s now dipping into furniture design. The Canadian superstar recently surprised fans on Instagram by showing off his newest project…
Justin Bieber isn’t just making music or dropping hoodies these days—he’s now dipping into furniture design. The Canadian superstar recently surprised fans on Instagram by showing off his newest project under his SKYLRK brand. And this time, it’s not apparel or accessories but a wooden bench that looks like it came straight out of an art exhibit.
“Brought this @skylrk concept bench to life. First prototype. So grateful,” Bieber wrote in the caption of his post. The photos reveal a wavy wooden bench that matches the vibe of SKYLRK’s creative branding. He even shared behind-the-scenes shots of the foam model used to test the shape before moving to wood.
So far, Bieber hasn’t said whether the bench will actually be sold or if it’s just a one-off artistic experiment.
Fans React: Love It or Hate It
As always, fans had plenty to say. Some were quick to roast the design. One person commented, “That looks so uncomfortable and not stylish. But we all know rich people love boring, uncomfortable things like their personality.” Another joked, “Can you guys make me a sunken pit for my house?” A third took a more practical approach, writing, “The bench is made in reverse. Tell them to take that large backboard plank and put it on the opposite side, then flip around, and it will be perfect.”
Still, not everyone was negative. Supporters praised Bieber’s creativity and artistic vision. “I love it. This is such a creative piece,” one user wrote. Another added, “That new Skylrk bench is clean, no doubt. Straight fire. Justin’s swag and style are all over it.”
A Bold New Lane for SKYLRK
SKYLRK started as Bieber’s fashion playground, with everything from bubblegum pink sneakers to racing-inspired sunglasses. Now, with the launch of this wavy concept bench, it looks like his brand is pushing even further into design and lifestyle. Whether fans want to sit on it, laugh at it, or put it in a museum, Bieber’s SKYLRK bench has people talking—and that seems to be exactly the point.