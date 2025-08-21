ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Justin Bieber Turns Furniture Designer with SKYLRK Concept Bench

Justin Bieber isn’t just making music or dropping hoodies these days—he’s now dipping into furniture design. The Canadian superstar recently surprised fans on Instagram by showing off his newest project…

Kayla Morgan
Singer Justin Bieber takes part in the draft during 2024 NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena on February 01, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Justin Bieber isn’t just making music or dropping hoodies these days—he’s now dipping into furniture design. The Canadian superstar recently surprised fans on Instagram by showing off his newest project under his SKYLRK brand. And this time, it’s not apparel or accessories but a wooden bench that looks like it came straight out of an art exhibit.

“Brought this @skylrk concept bench to life. First prototype. So grateful,” Bieber wrote in the caption of his post. The photos reveal a wavy wooden bench that matches the vibe of SKYLRK’s creative branding. He even shared behind-the-scenes shots of the foam model used to test the shape before moving to wood.

So far, Bieber hasn’t said whether the bench will actually be sold or if it’s just a one-off artistic experiment.

Fans React: Love It or Hate It

As always, fans had plenty to say. Some were quick to roast the design. One person commented, “That looks so uncomfortable and not stylish. But we all know rich people love boring, uncomfortable things like their personality.” Another joked, “Can you guys make me a sunken pit for my house?” A third took a more practical approach, writing, “The bench is made in reverse. Tell them to take that large backboard plank and put it on the opposite side, then flip around, and it will be perfect.”

Still, not everyone was negative. Supporters praised Bieber’s creativity and artistic vision. “I love it. This is such a creative piece,” one user wrote. Another added, “That new Skylrk bench is clean, no doubt. Straight fire. Justin’s swag and style are all over it.”

A Bold New Lane for SKYLRK

SKYLRK started as Bieber’s fashion playground, with everything from bubblegum pink sneakers to racing-inspired sunglasses. Now, with the launch of this wavy concept bench, it looks like his brand is pushing even further into design and lifestyle. Whether fans want to sit on it, laugh at it, or put it in a museum, Bieber’s SKYLRK bench has people talking—and that seems to be exactly the point.

Justin Bieber
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
MusicNicki Minaj’s Alter Ego Playground: Roman, Barbie, and BeyondKayla Morgan
The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals// Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
MusicLil Nas X: Details on His Reported HospitalizationKayla Morgan
Calvin Harris performs on the final day of TRNSMT Festival 2024 at Glasgow Green on July 14, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland.
MusicCalvin Harris Quashes Miley Cyrus Feud Rumors, Clears Up Misunderstanding Over ‘Ocean’ CollaborationQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect