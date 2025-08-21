Lil Nas X: Details on His Reported Hospitalization

A late-night video of Lil Nas X has raised concern among fans and authorities. The 26-year-old artist was reportedly seen walking along Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles at around 4 a.m., dressed only in white cowboy boots and underwear.

In the clip, he interacted with a passerby, telling them to head to a party while singing. At one point, he warned them that he might throw their phone if they stayed too long. He was also seen placing a traffic cone on his head.

According to TMZ, multiple people contacted the police, worried that he might be experiencing an overdose. When officers arrived, Nas reportedly charged at them. He was restrained, placed in handcuffs, and taken to a nearby hospital by paramedics. It remains unclear if he will face any charges.

Health Challenges and Delays

The incident comes as Lil Nas X prepares for his sophomore studio album, Dreamboy. Fans have been waiting for a full project since his 2021 debut album, MONTERO, which included hit singles like “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.”

Progress on his second album was delayed earlier this year when he revealed he had been diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy, a condition that affects nerves in the face and can cause temporary paralysis.

He spoke openly about his recovery, sharing with fans: “I’ve been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle strong. It’s much better, it’s much better. My eye still has to play catch-up, but I can give a genuine smile, so that’s good.”

Music on the Horizon

Despite these setbacks, Lil Nas X has recently returned to social media, posting a series of updates after wiping his Instagram account. Among the new posts were several song snippets, including collaborations with Lil Jon and Young Kio, which are believed to be part of Dreamboy.

He also released a smaller project titled Days Before Dreamboy, featuring tracks such as “RIGHT THERE!,” “HOTBOX,” and “SWISH.” The EP appears to serve as a preview of what fans can expect on the upcoming full album.

Looking Ahead

Lil Nas X has built a reputation as one of pop music’s most unpredictable and talked-about figures. While his recent behavior has raised concerns, his recovery from Bell’s Palsy and his renewed activity around new music suggest that Dreamboy is still moving forward.