ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Lil Nas X: Details on His Reported Hospitalization

A late-night video of Lil Nas X has raised concern among fans and authorities. The 26-year-old artist was reportedly seen walking along Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles at around 4…

Kayla Morgan
The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals// Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

A late-night video of Lil Nas X has raised concern among fans and authorities. The 26-year-old artist was reportedly seen walking along Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles at around 4 a.m., dressed only in white cowboy boots and underwear.

In the clip, he interacted with a passerby, telling them to head to a party while singing. At one point, he warned them that he might throw their phone if they stayed too long. He was also seen placing a traffic cone on his head.

According to TMZ, multiple people contacted the police, worried that he might be experiencing an overdose. When officers arrived, Nas reportedly charged at them. He was restrained, placed in handcuffs, and taken to a nearby hospital by paramedics. It remains unclear if he will face any charges.

Health Challenges and Delays

The incident comes as Lil Nas X prepares for his sophomore studio album, Dreamboy. Fans have been waiting for a full project since his 2021 debut album, MONTERO, which included hit singles like “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.”

Progress on his second album was delayed earlier this year when he revealed he had been diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy, a condition that affects nerves in the face and can cause temporary paralysis.

He spoke openly about his recovery, sharing with fans: “I’ve been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle strong. It’s much better, it’s much better. My eye still has to play catch-up, but I can give a genuine smile, so that’s good.”

Music on the Horizon

Despite these setbacks, Lil Nas X has recently returned to social media, posting a series of updates after wiping his Instagram account. Among the new posts were several song snippets, including collaborations with Lil Jon and Young Kio, which are believed to be part of Dreamboy.

He also released a smaller project titled Days Before Dreamboy, featuring tracks such as “RIGHT THERE!,” “HOTBOX,” and “SWISH.” The EP appears to serve as a preview of what fans can expect on the upcoming full album.

Looking Ahead

Lil Nas X has built a reputation as one of pop music’s most unpredictable and talked-about figures. While his recent behavior has raised concerns, his recovery from Bell’s Palsy and his renewed activity around new music suggest that Dreamboy is still moving forward.

Fans now wait to see if he can put the challenges behind him and deliver another milestone project.

Lil Nas X
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
MusicNicki Minaj’s Alter Ego Playground: Roman, Barbie, and BeyondKayla Morgan
Calvin Harris performs on the final day of TRNSMT Festival 2024 at Glasgow Green on July 14, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland.
MusicCalvin Harris Quashes Miley Cyrus Feud Rumors, Clears Up Misunderstanding Over ‘Ocean’ CollaborationQueen Quadri
Singer Justin Bieber takes part in the draft during 2024 NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena on February 01, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
MusicJustin Bieber Turns Furniture Designer with SKYLRK Concept BenchKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect