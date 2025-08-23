Win Tickets to DiscoShow

Get ready to boogie! While you're exploring the Las Vegas Women’s Expo, stop by the 102.7 VGS booth for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the high-energy DiscoShow at The LINQ — a dazzling tribute to the sights, sounds, and soul of the disco era!

From the funky beats to the sparkling costumes, DiscoShow is a dance-filled celebration that’ll transport you straight to the heart of the '70s. Whether you're reliving your disco days or discovering the groove for the first time, this is a night out you won’t forget.

How to enter:

📲 Scan the QR code at the 102.7 VGS booth

📝 Fill out the quick entry form

🎉 You’re entered to win!

It’s that simple! Take a break from the Expo shopping and fun, swing by our booth, and enter for your chance to win big.