Win Tickets to DiscoShow

Get ready to boogie! While you're exploring the Las Vegas Women’s Expo, stop by the 102.7 VGS booth for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the high-energy DiscoShow at The LINQ — a dazzling tribute to the sights, sounds, and soul of the disco era!

From the funky beats to the sparkling costumes, DiscoShow is a dance-filled celebration that’ll transport you straight to the heart of the '70s. Whether you're reliving your disco days or discovering the groove for the first time, this is a night out you won’t forget.

How to enter:

📲 Scan the QR code at the 102.7 VGS booth
📝 Fill out the quick entry form
🎉 You’re entered to win!

It’s that simple! Take a break from the Expo shopping and fun, swing by our booth, and enter for your chance to win big.

📍 Where: Las Vegas Women’s Expo
🎫 What: 2 Tickets to DiscoShow at The LINQ

Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
