Win Tickets to DiscoShow
Get ready to boogie! While you're exploring the Las Vegas Women’s Expo, stop by the 102.7 VGS booth for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the high-energy DiscoShow at The LINQ — a dazzling tribute to the sights, sounds, and soul of the disco era!
From the funky beats to the sparkling costumes, DiscoShow is a dance-filled celebration that’ll transport you straight to the heart of the '70s. Whether you're reliving your disco days or discovering the groove for the first time, this is a night out you won’t forget.
How to enter:
📲 Scan the QR code at the 102.7 VGS booth
📝 Fill out the quick entry form
🎉 You’re entered to win!
It’s that simple! Take a break from the Expo shopping and fun, swing by our booth, and enter for your chance to win big.
📍 Where: Las Vegas Women’s Expo
🎫 What: 2 Tickets to DiscoShow at The LINQ