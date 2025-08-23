Win Tickets to New Kids On The Block

Step back into the ultimate throwback experience! While you're enjoying the Las Vegas Women’s Expo, swing by the 102.7 VGS booth for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see New Kids On The Block live in concert — the tour everyone’s talking about!

Get ready to dance, sing, and relive your favorite NKOTB moments with hits like Step by Step, Hangin’ Tough, and You Got It (The Right Stuff). It's the perfect girls’ night out or nostalgic date night — and it could be all yours!

How to enter:

📲 Scan the QR code at the 102.7 VGS booth

📝 Fill out a short entry form

🎉 You’re entered to win!

It’s quick, easy, and FREE — just stop by while you’re exploring the Expo and take your shot at scoring this unforgettable experience. Don’t forget to follow 102.7 VGS on social!