John Cena to Wrestle His Final Match in December
The end of an era is almost here, and it’s hard to imagine WWE without him. John Cena, the face of professional wrestling for over two decades, is officially calling it a career.
WWE confirmed that Cena’s final in-ring appearance will take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025, as part of a new partnership with NBCUniversal.
A Farewell Fit for a Legend
Though we don’t yet know who Cena’s last opponent will be, the event itself is historic. Cena, a 17-time world champion, has spent 2025 traveling the globe on his farewell tour. He’s faced top stars like Logan Paul and Brock Lesnar, giving fans one last chance to see him in action.
The grand finale will air exclusively on Peacock, with Saturday Night’s Main Event returning as a showcase for this monumental moment.
Where Will It Happen?
The location is still under wraps, but many believe WWE will bring it home to Massachusetts, the state where Cena grew up. For fans, it’s the perfect way to honor a career built on “Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect.”
The Legacy Lives On
Whether you cheered him or booed him, there’s no denying Cena’s impact. He wasn’t just a wrestler—he was a symbol of WWE’s modern era, a crossover star who brought wrestling to mainstream audiences.
When the bell rings on December 13, it won’t just mark the end of a match. It’ll mark the end of one of wrestling’s most iconic eras.