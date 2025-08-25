Kevin Jonas Debuts First Solo Song Onstage
Kevin Jonas is ready for something new, and fans in Boston got to witness history. During the Jonas Brothers’ Greetings from Your Hometown Tour stop on Saturday, August 23, the…
During the Jonas Brothers’ Greetings from Your Hometown Tour stop on Saturday, August 23, the 37-year-old musician shocked the crowd by performing his first-ever solo song, “Changing.”
The moment was a big one for Kevin, who walked onstage alone with a guitar in hand. “I’m super nervous, so bear with me,” he told the audience as the intro played. With cheers surrounding him, he launched into the heartfelt new track, marking the first time fans had ever heard him perform solo outside the band.
A Long Time Coming
Kevin has always been the “quiet brother” when it comes to going solo. Joe Jonas released his debut solo album Fastlife in 2011, led by the single “Say No More.” Nick Jonas followed with his smash hit “Jealous” in 2014, cementing his spot as a solo pop star.
Kevin, on the other hand, focused on family life and business ventures outside music. The last time he sang solo in public was on the Jonas Brothers’ Disney Channel show JONAS in 2010, performing “Scandinavia.”
Now, nearly 15 years later, Kevin is stepping back into the spotlight on his own terms.
Fans Can’t Wait for More
The performance has fans buzzing online, with many calling it an emotional moment they did not see coming. While Kevin has not shared when “Changing” might be officially released, the debut suggests he is ready to carve out his own path in music.
For longtime Jonas Brothers followers, this marks the start of an exciting new chapter: Kevin Jonas, the solo artist.