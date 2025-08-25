Las Vegas A’s Stadium Price Tag Jumps to $2B, Still Set to Open in 2028

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 15: Oakland Athletics plays stand during the national anthem prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on April 15, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Oakland Athletics' new ballpark in Las Vegas is moving forward on schedule, with the opening still planned for 2028, even as costs climb above $2 billion. Initial estimates ranged between $1.5 billion and $1.75 billion. Still, the stadium's unique design — meant to symbolize the excitement and character of Las Vegas — has added to the price tag, surpassing the costs of Allegiant Stadium and the Sphere.

"The costs have gone up as more detail comes in. That's fine," Badain, the former president of the Las Vegas Raiders, said. "From the very beginning, we wanted a design that was unique. Vegas is one of the most unique towns in the world. We wanted a building that would symbolize the excitement and uniqueness that is the market."

Construction is progressing steadily. Half of the concrete foundation has been poured, and vertical work is slated to begin by late September or early October. Once the final budget is established, funds from the stadium tax district will be released, following a model used to support Allegiant Stadium.

A new community benefits program has been launched alongside the project, with Jason Frierson appointed as chairman of the oversight board. The program will oversee at least $2 million annually in contributions beginning with the team's inaugural season in Las Vegas. Until then, the Athletics will provide at least $500,000 per year, with future contributions tied to ticket sales revenue or a minimum of $2 million. Planned initiatives include scholarships, internships, and other community-focused programs.

Funding for the ballpark includes $350 million in public financing, a $300 million loan secured through U.S. Bank and Goldman Sachs, and significant private contributions from team owner John Fisher. Fisher has pledged to cover the rising costs personally to ensure the project remains on track.