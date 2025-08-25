ContestsEvents
Social Media Stars and Podcasters Pack Las Vegas Entertainment Venues

Jennifer Eggleston
Las Vegas is quickly becoming the place to be for social media influencers and podcasters, marrying live in-person shows with influencer culture. This shift was evident in June 2025, when The Venetian hosted an event with top TikTok stars, which I saw as a huge milestone for live entertainment in the city.

Live events are descriptive experiences that provide attendees more than just an experience with performers; they are immersive experiences, providing behind-the-scenes access, Q&A, and surprise guests. Large acts like Crime Junkies or Pod Meets World have had audiences filling the Palazzo Theatre and the House of Blues, showing fans want entertainment that they can be a part of.

Events like the MomTok: The Unholy Tea were incredibly successful as we had ticket lines that went across the casino floors. Acts like the Sturniolo Triplets have only added to the excitement--all of their shows sold out in under an hour, showcasing how digital creators are starting to compete with headliners in Las Vegas.

“We just had a show earlier this year with the Sturniolo Triplets, and those guys are very popular on the internet with their TikTok and all their social media following, but they did a show that was very similar to MomTok. It sold out in under an hour,” says Jesse Summers, talent buyer for Live Nation Las Vegas. “It just shows that these artists are big and their fans want to see them.”

Live Nation has upcoming performances planned for the Cosmopolitan, Venetian, and MGM Grand, further strengthening Vegas's role as a destination for influencers. The vital ingredients for this connection and growth are experiences, nostalgia, and audience connectivity, according to Adam Steck, CEO of SPI Entertainment.

“There's traditional entertainment, which I think will always be a staple. Vegas is built on live entertainment ... but you have to have your eyes and ears on what's different and what's unique,” says Steck. “People like nostalgia. You want to relive your childhood moments, and this is a different way of doing it.”

“This is the new trend, and the sky's the limit,” Steck says. “There's so many podcasts out there. There's so many personalities. It's who wants to come to Vegas and monetize it, and come to the entertainment capital of the world and be a shiny diamond in the middle of a big, massive ring.”

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
