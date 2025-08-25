ContestsEvents
Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: August 29-August 30

Las Vegas is closing out August with a packed weekend of entertainment. Downtown Rocks lights up Fremont Street with free live music, the Aviators host the Iowa Cubs for a…

Jennifer Eggleston
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – NOVEMBER 05: Musician Dave Koz performs onstage during the Screen Actors Guild Foundation 30th Anniversary Celebration at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on November 5, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Screen Actors Guild Foundation)

Las Vegas is closing out August with a packed weekend of entertainment. Downtown Rocks lights up Fremont Street with free live music, the Aviators host the Iowa Cubs for a series of games featuring various nightly promotions, and jazz fans can catch Dave Koz and Friends. Other highlights include Pantera at T-Mobile Arena, fireworks downtown, and stand-up comedy from Ryan Hamilton.

Downtown Rocks

  • What: Live music with the Downtown Rocks music series
  • When: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, from 6 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, from 7 p.m.
  • Where: Fremont Street, Las Vegas
  • Cost: Free

This summer's free Downtown Rocks concert series features live music under the Viva Vision canopy. On Saturday, Aug. 30, catch Nine Days (6 p.m., Main Street Stage), Vertical Horizon (7 p.m., First Street Stage), Dishwalla (8 p.m., Main Street Stage), and Toad the Wet Sprocket (9 p.m., First Street Stage). On Sunday, Aug. 31, performances continue with Sponge at 7 p.m., Ugly Kid Joe at 8 p.m., and Our Lady Peace at 9 p.m., all on the Third Street Stage.

Las Vegas Aviators vs. Iowa Cubs

  • What: MiLB action featuring the Las Vegas Aviators and the Iowa Cubs
  • When: Tuesday, Aug. 26 through Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at 7:05 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at 6:05 p.m.
  • Where: Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas
  • Cost: Tickets start at $18

The Las Vegas Aviators take on the Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Ballpark in a six-game series, offering a full lineup of fun, fan-friendly promotions for all ages. Attendees can enjoy Copa de la Diversión on Tuesday, the dog-friendly Bark on the Berm on Wednesday, and $2 Beer Night on Thursday. Friday brings a Peanuts bobblehead giveaway, while Saturday features a Build-A-Bear giveaway and a special Bluey and Bingo Night. The Family Four Pack, which includes game tickets and Raising Cane's meals, is available on Sunday.

Dave Koz and Friends "Summer Horns 2025: The Ultimate Summer Party"

  • What: An unforgettable live music event with saxophonist Dave Koz
  • When: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Reynolds Hall, The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas
  • Cost: $44.90 to $125.40

Dave Koz, nine-time GRAMMY nominee and Platinum-selling saxophonist, brings his high-energy "Summer Horns 2025: The Ultimate Summer Party" tour to The Smith Center for one night only. Joining him on stage to deliver a powerhouse horn-driven performance are Marcus Anderson, Jeff Bradshaw, Leo P, Evan Taylor, and Marcel Anderson. With 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard's Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, sold-out cruises, world tours, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Koz has built a legendary career.

Other Events

Las Vegas heats up the weekend with a mix of explosive music, dazzling fireworks, and sharp stand-up comedy:

