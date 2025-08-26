Britney Spears Calls Marriage to Sam Asghari ‘Fake Distraction’

Britney Spears just dropped some emotional real talk on Instagram, and it’s far from your friend’s typical exes' rants. In a raw and unapologetically vulnerable post, Spears reflected on what she called “the hardest years of her life.”

Britney Spears Confessed to Feeling Weird Being Married

Spears shared a nude photo of herself and wrote in a now-deleted Instagram caption, “The hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years. I was cut off from calling or texting, and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears.” The sons she’s referring to are Sean Preston and Jayden James, her children with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She also admitted that being married to Asghari felt “weird.”

The caption continued, “It almost felt like a fake distraction, to help me deal with it.”

Spears and Asghari were married in June 2022 before he filed for divorce in August 2023. Their divorce was finalized in May of next year.

On the Path to Healing

Spears' behavior has caused a stir, especially among her fans, after her conservatorship ended. But according to her, she knows she’s finally healed because she’s feeling hungry again: “I’m so hungry it hurts, and when I eat its like it's my first time ever eating in my life. I believe although I loved my home there is waaay too much abuse and trauma in there.”

Asghari did not yet comment on this latest bombshell, but in his previous interview with E! News, he only had wonderful things to say about his famous ex: “You learn so much from being in relationships in general. I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got.” He added that their marriage was “something that's always going to be a part of me” and he would always “celebrate the past.”