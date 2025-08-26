Clark County OKs $39M for New Pet Shelters to Help Solve Space Crunch

Clark County has approved a $39 million initiative to build two new pet shelters, a move aimed at addressing persistent overcrowding at the Animal Foundation. The new facilities are expected to span seven to eight acres and cover roughly 40,000 square feet, creating more capacity to manage the rising number of stray animals entering the system.

The Animal Foundation currently takes in about 90 stray pets daily, and more than 14,000 pets have already arrived this year. Intake numbers are on track to surpass last year's total, underscoring the urgent need for additional shelter space and improved resources.

In addition to the main shelter projects, county leaders have approved an extra $3 million for the construction of a temporary emergency shelter at Silverbowl Park near Sam Boyd Stadium. This facility will provide immediate relief in overcrowding situations and allow the county to better respond during surges in animal intake.

The funding will also support lifesaving services at the Animal Foundation to increase animal care and welfare in the community. This funding not only provides a larger budget for shelters but also provides a better level of treatment for the thousands of pets that come through a shelter every year.