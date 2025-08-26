Miley Cyrus Gifts Dad Birthday Song with Fleetwood Mac

What do you get the man who has everything? If you’re Miley Cyrus, you give your dad a brand-new song with a little help from some rock legends.

Billy Ray Cyrus turned 64 on Monday, August 25, and he marked the occasion by sharing what might be the best birthday gift ever: a song Miley wrote just for him, called "Secrets."

“For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called Secrets and got my favorite musicians Fleetwood Mac to play on it! I love you Mile ❤️” Billy Ray posted on Instagram.

In a video he shared, Billy Ray strolls through a wide grassy field, grinning ear to ear as the song plays from his phone. The track has an ‘80s vibe with shimmering guitars and heartfelt lyrics like, “Secrets, I want to keep your secrets / Like sunlight in the shadows / Like footsteps in the grass…”

And yes, those guitars? Courtesy of Fleetwood Mac legends Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood.

From Family Tension to Harmony

This wasn’t just any birthday present — it was a sign of how far the Cyrus family has come. Miley revealed in June, during an interview on Monica Lewinsky’s podcast, that the song was inspired by past struggles between her and her dad.

“I wrote this song about my dad,” Miley said. “Because I wanted him to tell me even though there were secrets, even though I didn't really want to know. I wanted to be the one he felt safe enough to tell me the things that were damning and damaging to the family.”

The singer opened up about a “dark decade” for the family, especially after Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus divorced in 2022.

“Half of us weren’t speaking to each other at one point, and we cleaned all that up,” Miley explained. “That was a really important part of my year this year, was all of my family putting those lines of communication back together.”

Healing Through Joy

How did they finally move forward? Miley says it was about finding happiness first.

“I just kind of bust through the pile that’s stacked, and just go, ‘I’m here. You’re here. Let’s start by having a good time together,’” she said. “And then as we start bringing some happiness and joy into each other's life, then we'll just be in a better place to have these conversations.”