Nelly Furtado Strikes Back at Body Shamers

Nelly Furtado is giving body shamers a run for their money and she didn’t even need to say a word. During her performance at Manchester Pride in England on Sunday, Aug. 24, the singer let her outfit do the talking.

Photos captured Furtado wearing an oversized T-shirt with a woman’s body drawn on it. A clever response to negative comments about her weight. The illustrated body, scaled to Furtado’s own, wore a white cropped tank top with a black push-up bra underneath and a denim mini skirt. A large, bedazzled gold belt reading “Whoa Nelly” added extra flair, paired with several necklaces.

Furtado finished the playful look with sparkly fishnet stockings, hot pink fingerless moto gloves, and colorful knee-high boots. The outfit wasn’t just fashion — it was a statement.

Self-Love Takes Center Stage

This isn’t the first time Furtado has spoken out about body positivity. Back in January, she shared bright orange bikini selfies on Instagram with an inspiring caption: “HAVE A BODY NEUTRAL 2025, 😉, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEART ♥️.”

She also addressed false online claims about her body, clarifying: “I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides for veneers on the top row of my teeth, quite recently,” she wrote. She denied having face or lip injections or fillers, revealing her secret to looking youthful: drinking lots of water and sleeping on her back.

Furtado even shared some photogenic tricks, like using face tape for a lifted look and body tape to shape silhouettes. Her message for 2025?

“Express yourself freely, celebrate your individuality and know that it’s perfectly OK to be OK with what you see in the mirror, and it’s also OK to want something different. We are all cute little humans just bouncing around the earth looking for hugs.”

Overcoming Industry Pressures

Furtado also opened up about the early 2000s, when photographers would edit not just her body but her skin color.

“I have olive skin, and they'd kind of lighten my skin a lot in photos, and kind of take my hips down all the time — they would always cut off in editorials,” she shared PEOPLE in September 2024.

Even with these pressures, she considers herself lucky to have a supportive team and learned how to assert herself.

“You have to kind of have that sense of self. I think it's important, to navigate the industry. You have to kind of listen to the tiny voice inside. That's really important,” Furtado said.