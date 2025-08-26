Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Engaged!

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce just made their love story official! On Tuesday, Swift shared a photo on Instagram showing Kelce down on one knee, embracing her. She captioned the post, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Their engagement comes after two years of dating, but the sparks flew long before the public knew. The couple famously started seeing each other after Kelce revealed on his New Heights podcast in July 2023 that he had tried—and hilariously failed—to connect with Swift at her Eras Tour show in Kansas City using a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," Kelce told his brother and cohost, Jason Kelce. He admitted he was "a little butthurt [that] I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Swift and Kelce’s story quickly caught the public’s attention, and rumors of their romance swirled all that Cruel Summer. The pair first appeared together at Kelce’s Chiefs game on September 24, 2023, with Swift cheering him on alongside his mother, Donna.

As the media and fans followed their every move, Swift kept supporting Kelce at games—including the Super Bowl, where the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers. The couple also shared the spotlight when Swift hosted Saturday Night Live on October 14, 2023.

Kelce went the extra mile for love, literally flying across the world during the NFL offseason to attend several of Swift’s Eras Tour shows. Every time he appeared, Swift would tweak the lyrics to her final song "Karma" to sing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me." He even joined her on stage during "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart"—basically becoming her backup dancer.

Of course, Swift’s music seems to capture their romance too. On her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, fans speculate that the songs "The Alchemy" and "So High School" are inspired by Kelce. Especially "So High School" feels prophetic: Kelce knew what he wanted, and in true rom-com fashion, he got her.