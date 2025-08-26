This Day in Top 40 History: August 26

On Aug. 26, 2017, Kendrick Lamar's fourth album, DAMN., hit No. 1 for the second time that year. Like all of Lamar's work, it was very successful, and it laid the groundwork for his future worldwide hit, "Not Like Us." Continue reading for more Top 40 history from Aug. 26.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These No. 1 hits reveal popular trends and cultural influence:

1975: Glen Campbell topped the Billboard Hot Country charts with his single "Rhinestone Cowboy." Two weeks later, the single also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

1995: After Seal's song "Kiss From A Rose" was included in the film Batman Forever, it reached No. 1 on the charts. Seal attributed his success to the film's director, Joel Schumacher.

2023: Oliver Anthony debuted at No. 1 with his single "Rich Men North of Richmond." He was the first artist to debut at the top of the charts without any previous chart history.

Cultural Milestones

The cultural impact of certain musicians is hard to overstate; Hendrix and The Beatles are just two examples that continue to influence music today:

1968: The Beatles released "Hey Jude" in America. The song went to No. 1 within a month and was the longest-running No. 1 hit that year.

1970: Jimi Hendrix's commissioned recording studio, Electric Ladyland, opened for business. Multiple famous musicians would record there, including John Lennon, Stevie Wonder, and Hendrix himself.

1978: "Grease" by Frankie Valli hit No. 1 on the charts. It was the title track to the film, which had been a smash success.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Performing live is a lot of work, and these artists proved their dedication with world tours and long-running residencies:

2007: The Rolling Stones wrapped up their A Bigger Bang World Tour with a show in London. It was the band's biggest-grossing tour yet, earning over $560 million.

2014: Kate Bush began a series of 22 shows at the Eventim Apollo in London. It was her first time performing live since 1979.

Kate Bush began a series of 22 shows at the Eventim Apollo in London. It was her first time performing live since 1979. 2019: Ed Sheeran concluded his ÷ (Divide) tour with a show near his hometown in England. The two-year tour set the record for earnings, bringing in over $775 million across 255 shows.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry is constantly changing, and it's important for artists to adapt:

1987: Sonny Bono (of Sonny & Cher) announced his plans to run for mayor of Palm Springs, California. He won the 1988 election and eventually became a Congressman; quite an unexpected career change for Sonny.

2006: "Do I Make You Proud?" by Taylor Hicks dropped out of the Hot 100 just eight weeks after hitting No. 1. Normally, No. 1 hits stay in the charts for much longer — Hicks' eight-week run set a record at the time for the shortest stay on the chart for a No. 1 hit.