Finding Strength in Song: Teddy Swims on Life, Love, and Mental Health

When Teddy Swims sings, it feels like he’s wrapping you in a warm blanket. His voice is powerful, soulful, and unshakably real. But what makes him stand out even more than his sound is the honesty behind it. Teddy doesn’t just perform—he pours his heart out. His willingness to be vulnerable has turned his music into something bigger than entertainment. It’s become a way to talk about mental health, healing, and hope.

From Atlanta to the Spotlight

Born Jaten Dimsdale in Atlanta, Teddy grew up surrounded by music. He bounced between genres, singing everything from soul to country to rock. That mix gave him the unique sound fans love today—a blend of raw emotion and powerful storytelling.

Before he became a viral star, Teddy posted cover songs on YouTube, gaining millions of views for his soulful takes on popular hits. His fanbase exploded almost overnight, drawn not just to his talent but to the way he wasn’t afraid to let his feelings show. From there, he stepped into original music, proving he wasn’t just a cover artist but a songwriter with something important to say.

Music That Feels Personal

Teddy’s songs often read like diary entries set to music. Tracks like “Lose Control”, his breakout single, capture the chaos of battling inner struggles while still searching for love. The emotional weight behind the lyrics resonated worldwide, climbing charts and turning him into a household name.

Other songs, like “Bed on Fire” and “Simple Things”, show how he turns personal stories into universal truths. Whether he’s singing about heartbreak, gratitude, or fighting through dark days, his openness makes fans feel like he’s speaking directly to them.

Even his covers, like his viral version of “Tennessee Whiskey”, carry that same heart-on-his-sleeve quality.

Vulnerability as His Superpower

For Teddy, music is more than catchy hooks. It’s a lifeline. Being open about his struggles with mental health and self-doubt has allowed him to connect with fans on a deeper level. Instead of hiding behind an image of perfection, he embraces the messiness of being human. That’s why people of all ages find comfort in his songs—they remind us that it’s okay to not be okay.

Teddy shows that vulnerability doesn’t make you weak. In fact, it’s what gives his music strength. Every note he sings carries proof that sharing your feelings can heal not only yourself, but also the people who hear you.

The Road Ahead

As Teddy’s career continues to grow, so does his influence as an artist who values truth over polish. His debut album, “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)”, reflects exactly that: a candid exploration of love, struggle, and resilience. The album’s very title captures his belief that music itself can be therapeutic—for both the singer and the listener.

Teddy’s story isn’t just about rising to fame. It’s about showing the world that strength comes from honesty. His journey from posting YouTube covers in Atlanta to performing on global stages proves that being real will always resonate louder than pretending.

In a world where social media often pressures people to look perfect, Teddy Swims stands as proof that imperfection is powerful. His songs remind fans that everyone struggles, everyone hurts, and everyone needs connection.

By putting his heart on the line, Teddy has created a safe space where people feel understood. His vulnerability has become his superpower and it’s changing the way people think about music and mental health.

Trying Therapy for Real

Teddy Swims isn’t afraid to admit he really did try everything but therapy—until recently. His albums I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy: Part 1 (2023) and Part 2 (2025) are linked by that very theme, chronicling his growth over the past few years.

“In the first album, I was really in a really dark place, and I was coming at it from a really tough heartbreak, and writing all these songs about it. And I just was not spiritually, emotionally, physically, mentally—all was unhealthy,” Teddy told PEOPLE. “As I was kind of going through my healing journey writing Part 2, there’s a lot of unlearning that you’re hearing in it.”

Now in a much different place, Teddy is preparing to welcome his first child, a son, with his girlfriend Raiche Wright. He says Part 2 reflects that shift. “I’ve gone to therapy! I’ve tried it. I’ve fallen back in love, and I’ve got a child on the way, and there’s so many successes,” he explained. “And I just hope that I showed myself, but also the listener that on the other side of all that mess and heartbreak, that there’s all this love and support and family and all these good things, if you just stick to the course and just don’t let that kill you.”

Therapy, both solo and couples’ sessions with Wright, became a cornerstone of his growth. She encouraged the step, reminding him that bringing a baby into the world meant creating a safe and communicative home.

By talking about therapy openly, Teddy hopes to destigmatize mental health for his fans. “It’s like if something’s wrong with your arm or your leg, you go to a doctor for that. Why don’t you do that for your mind?” he said.

Before taking that step, Teddy leaned heavily on partying, alcohol, and drugs to escape. “I was drinking a whole lot. It was a lot of substance abuse, too,” he admitted. “I was terrified of sleep because I was having these nightmares all the time. [I was] doing whatever it took to stay up and not face whatever was in front of me. Staying around people all the time, partying way too often, never being alone and never dealing with myself.”

Confronting those demons changed everything. Today, he enjoys drinks in moderation without relying on them as a crutch. “I don’t need something to numb me anymore,” Teddy said with relief. “I’m not numbing or running away from anything.”