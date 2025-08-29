Blake Lively Did Not Congratulate Ex-BFF Taylor Swift on Engagement

You know, you love the never-ending gossip, XOXO Gossip Girl. In what could be an episode of Gossip Girl, Blake Lively has reportedly stayed silent on Taylor Swift’s engagement news. Lively, who once shared girls’ nights and family hangouts with Swift, apparently did not congratulate her ex-BFF on her engagement. It’s like when Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf were fighting, but this one’s actually juicier since it’s happening IRL.

Blake Lively “Doesn’t Talk About Taylor at All”

A source close to the A Simple Favor actress told the Daily Mail that she didn’t reach out to the pop superstar after news of her engagement broke the internet. The insider said, “Blake didn’t reach out [following the engagement announcement] and isn’t going to. This isn’t the time. What would be the point of reaching out now? It really makes no sense. [Lively] has bigger fish to fry.” They are, of course, referring to Lively’s ongoing legal dispute against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

The source added that Lively “doesn’t talk about Taylor at all” and that “This is something that we would’ve talked about in the past, like what was going to happen, if she was going to be in the wedding, what that would look like. All of that. But now, it’s just silence. There’s no ‘will she or won’t she’ about Blake being in the wedding, because she just won’t. She knows that, and I don’t think she particularly wants to talk about that.”

“Not Obsessing”

The source also told the outlet that Lively isn’t “sitting home obsessing about Taylor getting engaged” and that “she’s got her own life to focus on.”

Lively and Swift were once inseparable, with Swift naming one of the characters in her song “Betty” after Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughter. The “Blank Space” singer is also the godmother to Lively’s three daughters.

However, their friendship seems to meet its bitter end when Swift was dragged into Lively’s legal battle. Baldoni’s camp subpoenaed Swift after texts from Lively came to light mentioning Swift. The alleged text read, “I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better.”

Baldoni’s legal team also alleged Swift’s influence in the making of the film, including the casting of Isabella Ferrer, who played the younger version of Lively’s character in the film.