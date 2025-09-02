Cyndi Lauper Ends Farewell Tour with Cher, John Legend, SZA, and Joni Mitchell
Cyndi Lauper was never going to say goodbye quietly. On August 30, the pop legend ended her farewell tour at the Hollywood Bowl, turning the stage into a star powered celebration.
Fans had wondered if the last night of her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” farewell tour would hold something special. The answer was a big yes. Joni Mitchell, Cher, John Legend and SZA all came out to join Lauper, making the final show a night fans will be talking about for years.
Joni, John, SZA and Cher Take the Stage
The surprises started when Joni Mitchell joined Lauper for a heartfelt performance of “Carey.” This was only Mitchell’s second public appearance of 2025, making the duet especially meaningful.
Later, John Legend came on stage to sing “Time After Time” with Lauper, bringing the crowd to its feet with his smooth vocals.
The encore raised the excitement even higher. SZA appeared to sing “True Colors” alongside Lauper, blending generations of pop and R&B in one unforgettable moment. And just when fans thought the night was over, Cher walked out to join her longtime friend for the ultimate duet of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”
A Farewell to Remember
Earlier this year, Lauper revealed she would end the final leg of her North American farewell tour with two Hollywood Bowl dates, August 29 and 30. While every stop on the tour was filled with energy and nostalgia, the closing night topped them all.
For fans, the show was more than just a concert. It was a send off that honored Lauper’s lasting impact on music while also proving she still knows how to throw the best party in town.