Enter Your Engagement Era: Win A Taylor & Travis Prize Pack
It’s the engagement heard ’round the world! Our Eras Queen has officially entered her newest era, the life of a FIANCÉ! The biggest love story of the decade? Maybe…. The…
It's the engagement heard 'round the world!
Our Eras Queen has officially entered her newest era, the life of a FIANCÉ!
The biggest love story of the decade? Maybe.... The most talked-about couple in the world? Definitely! To celebrate everything Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Aimee +Shawn want to know what your favorite fan theory is! Will she perform at The Big Game 2026? What date will they get married?... better yet, where will they get married?! If you've got a theory, we want to hear it!
🎥 HOW TO ENTER:
Record a video sharing your most outrageous (or not-so-outrageous) Taylor & Travis fan theory. Make it creative, make it funny, we want to hear it all!
📱 Send your video to: 702-597-1027
Aimee + Shawn will be watching and laughing through them all!
🎁 WHAT YOU COULD WIN:
One lucky Swiftie-Chiefs superfan will take home a prize pack that’s as iconic as the couple themselves:
- A coveted Eras Tour T-Shirt 👕
- A Taylor Swift Vinyl 🎶
- A sleek Travis Kelce football jersey 🏈
- A $500 certificate to Aaron Lelah Jewelers 💎
Whether your theory is romantic, hilarious, or downright unhinged... we can't wait to hear it!
Official Contest Rules: "Enter Your Engagement Era Fan Theory" Giveaway
- Dates of Contests: Sept. 2, 2025 – Sept. 5, 2025
- How winners are selected: Random Selection
- When the winner is selected: September 5, 2025
- How many times a person can enter: once
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 1
- Prize description: one (1) Taylor Swift Eras T-shirt, one (1) Travis Kelce football jersey, one (1) Taylor Swift Vinyl, and $500 gift certificate provided by Aaron Lelah
- Prize value: $700
- Prize provided by: Aaron Lelah & Beasley Media Group
- Eligibility: Contest is open to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and currently employed as licensed teachers in Southern Nevada. Void where prohibited by law.
- By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of KVGS, which are final and binding. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, liability/publicity release, and provide valid government-issued identification. KVGS reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process or violates these rules.