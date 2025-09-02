Lady Gaga Promises Mayhem at the 2025 MTV VMAs

ContestsEvents
Lady Gaga looking glamorous in a black dress with her hair parted to the side
(Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Get ready, Little Monsters. Lady Gaga is officially storming back onto the MTV VMAs stage, and she is not coming quietly. On Saturday, Aug. 30, the awards show’s Instagram account confirmed what fans had been hoping for. “There will be magic in the air at the 2025 #VMAs because @LADYGAGA IS PERFORMING! 🪄 ,” they announced. The post finished with a wink and a promise: “You won’t want to miss her return, September 7 on @cbstv and @paramountplus! … let mayhem commence!!!”

Magic and mayhem? That sounds exactly like Gaga’s style.

A History of VMA Moments

This will not be Gaga’s first time bringing chaos to the VMAs. Back in 2020, she teamed up with Ariana Grande to deliver “Rain on Me” during a virtual show. The performance snagged Song of the Year, while Gaga also walked away with Artist of the Year. Before that, she made waves at the 2013 show with a bold, theatrical set that only Gaga could pull off.

Clearly, the VMAs and Gaga have unfinished business.

Leading the Pack in 2025

This year, Gaga is not just performing — she is dominating. She leads the nominees with 12 nods, more than any other artist. Among the big categories, she is up for Artist of the Year and Best Album for Mayhem. Her music video for “Abracadabra” is also in the running for Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography.

And that is not all. Gaga’s duet with Bruno Mars, “Die with a Smile,” is competing in four major categories: Best Pop, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year and Video of the Year. With Mars right behind her at 11 nominations, the two could go head-to-head for some of the night’s biggest awards.

From the Mayhem Ball Tour to the VMAs

Right now, Gaga is in the middle of her Mayhem Ball Tour, dazzling arenas with high-energy performances and elaborate stage designs. Her transition from touring straight into the VMAs only adds fuel to the fire — fans can expect something even bigger than what they have seen so far.

If there is one thing Gaga never does, it is play it safe. From meat dresses to intergalactic dance numbers, she has proven time and time again that she thrives on surprise. With her return to the VMAs, 12 nominations under her belt and a tour in full swing, the only guarantee is that chaos, magic and plenty of mayhem are on the way.

Kayla Morgan
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
