Lady Gaga Promises Mayhem at the 2025 MTV VMAs

Get ready, Little Monsters. Lady Gaga is officially storming back onto the MTV VMAs stage, and she is not coming quietly. On Saturday, Aug. 30, the awards show’s Instagram account confirmed what fans had been hoping for. “There will be magic in the air at the 2025 #VMAs because @LADYGAGA IS PERFORMING! 🪄 ,” they announced. The post finished with a wink and a promise: “You won’t want to miss her return, September 7 on @cbstv and @paramountplus! … let mayhem commence!!!”

Magic and mayhem? That sounds exactly like Gaga’s style.

A History of VMA Moments

This will not be Gaga’s first time bringing chaos to the VMAs. Back in 2020, she teamed up with Ariana Grande to deliver “Rain on Me” during a virtual show. The performance snagged Song of the Year, while Gaga also walked away with Artist of the Year. Before that, she made waves at the 2013 show with a bold, theatrical set that only Gaga could pull off.

Clearly, the VMAs and Gaga have unfinished business.

Leading the Pack in 2025

This year, Gaga is not just performing — she is dominating. She leads the nominees with 12 nods, more than any other artist. Among the big categories, she is up for Artist of the Year and Best Album for Mayhem. Her music video for “Abracadabra” is also in the running for Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography.

And that is not all. Gaga’s duet with Bruno Mars, “Die with a Smile,” is competing in four major categories: Best Pop, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year and Video of the Year. With Mars right behind her at 11 nominations, the two could go head-to-head for some of the night’s biggest awards.

From the Mayhem Ball Tour to the VMAs

Right now, Gaga is in the middle of her Mayhem Ball Tour, dazzling arenas with high-energy performances and elaborate stage designs. Her transition from touring straight into the VMAs only adds fuel to the fire — fans can expect something even bigger than what they have seen so far.