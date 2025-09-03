Pink Suffers E.Coli Infection During Vacation

What do you get when you combine sunshine, family, friends, and an (unwanted) side of bacteria? If you’re Pink, the answer is an E. coli “guest” that decided to crash your vacation party. Yes, instead of sipping margaritas poolside, the pop star found herself sipping wine while hooked up to an IV. Talk about a “cocktail” no one wanted.

Pink Spends Her Summer with a Bacterial Infection

In a post she shared on Instagram, the singer is updating her fans on her recovery. In the photo, nothing seems to be amiss since the “Most Girls” singer is seen chilling with friends while sipping a glass of wine. That is, until you see her hooked up to an IV. She wrote across the photo, “This is all normal and everything is going well. When you go on vacation and have food and E. Coli decides to move into your gut, you kill it with friends and daughters and red wine and a vitamin IV concoction."

In the caption, she wrote, “Ahhh life and lemons and lemonade and great memories that I might remember.”

Fans flooded the comments section wishing her a speedy recovery.

Health Woes

According to PEOPLE, this is not the first time the singer-songwriter shared her health woes on social media. In 2023, she needed to pause her Summer Carnival Tour because of a respiratory infection, saying she needed to prioritize her health.

She also postponed other dates during the same tour because of a sinus infection. Again, she made the announcement using her social media account. “Hi, everyone. I’m very sorry to report that I have come down with a bad sinus infection, and the doctor advised me not to perform tonight. I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show.”

What is She Up To Now (or Not)?

A week before contracting the E.coli, reports began circulating that she’s about to release a new song, “Gorilla,” and that she’s “singing for football.” She posted a video on Instagram with a “fake filter on my face” to correct “all of the fake stories out there about me,” which she said even managed to confuse her mother and stepmother. Pink also noted that even her husband, Carey Hart, asked her if it was true.