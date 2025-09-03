This Day in Top 40 History: September 3

Sept. 3 is an important date in music history for several reasons. On this day in 2021, emerging star Tate McRae released a remix of her song "that way" featuring Jeremy Zucker. The slow, lo-fi song became a duet and had moderate success, but it wasn't until McRae's 2023 album Think Later that she would enjoy breakthrough success.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Sept. 3 has seen chart breakthroughs and milestones over the years that have shaped music history:

2006: Justin Timberlake and Timbaland got their sexy on when they topped the U.K. charts with "SexyBack." The song was an international success, winning the GRAMMY for Best Dance Recording and earning the title of longest-running single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2006.

Cultural Milestones

This date has seen many cultural moments that reveal the people behind the music:

1968: Ringo Starr rejoined The Beatles after taking a two-week hiatus. He was welcomed back with open arms, and the band resumed the recording of The White Album.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These live performances from Sept. 3 showcase the range of live concerts and highlight how much music means to people:

2002: The Rolling Stones kicked off their 40th anniversary Licks tour at Boston's Fleet Center. The world tour involved over 100 shows and was seen by about 2.5 million fans.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Music and artists always find their way into pop culture, one way or another:

1992: David Bowie and his wife Iman appeared on the cover of Architectural Digest as part of a feature about their home on Mustique. Bowie was the first person to appear on the magazine cover in four years.

