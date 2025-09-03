ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Wrestling Legend Jeff Jarrett Recalls Taylor Swift’s Surprise Living Room Concert

Taylor Swift is used to rocking arenas, but one of her most heartfelt performances took place in a Tennessee living room. Wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett revealed to TMZ Sports that…

Kayla Morgan
Professional wrestler Jeff Jarrett attends "The Masked Saint" Nashville Premiere at Green Hills Regal Theater on January 7, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. // : Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Terry Wyatt/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is used to rocking arenas, but one of her most heartfelt performances took place in a Tennessee living room. Wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett revealed to TMZ Sports that the pop superstar once gave his daughters a private holiday concert they still treasure.

From Babysitter to Superstar

Jarrett said he has known Swift since she “was a little girl.” She even babysat his daughters before her music career exploded. Growing up in their shared hometown of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Swift stood out early as the girl with “the legendary story” of “knocking on labels’ doors.”

A Christmas to Remember

The most unforgettable moment came during Christmas of 2006, when Jarrett’s first wife, Jill Gregory, was battling breast cancer. She passed away five months later.

A friend suggested Swift stop by the Jarrett home, which thrilled his daughters. By then, Swift already had her debut album and her first hit, Tim McGraw.

“Obviously, like every little girl in America, my daughters were big Taylor fans, and her songs had just kind of broke, but she was a hometown girl,” Jarrett said.

Swift Brings the Music Home

At first, Swift arrived without her guitar. But realizing how much it meant to the kids, she “actually ran back home” to get it.

Soon, a cozy gathering of seven grew into about 45 people as neighbors and friends joined.

“By the end of the afternoon, Taylor played about three hours,” Jarrett recalled.

A Bond That Lasts

Jarrett said the holiday concert deepened Swift’s connection with his family.

“She kind of bonded with the family, specifically with the girls,” he told TMZ Sports, which also shared photos of the pop star with Jarrett’s daughters.

For Jarrett, it was a reminder that even as Swift’s star was rising, she never forgot to bring joy to those around her.

Taylor Swift
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect