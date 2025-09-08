ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Post Malone and Jelly Roll Light Up VMAs with Stadium Fireworks From Germany

The MTV Video Music Awards got a surprise dose of country-rock energy Sunday when Post Malone and Jelly Roll beamed in all the way from Hanover, Germany. The pair, currently…

Kayla Morgan
Jelly Roll Post Malone
Post Malone Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella - Jelly Roll Photo Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

The MTV Video Music Awards got a surprise dose of country-rock energy Sunday when Post Malone and Jelly Roll beamed in all the way from Hanover, Germany. The pair, currently rocking Europe on their Big Ass Stadium Tour, didn’t just perform their hit “Losers”—they made the stage feel like a party.

Post Malone, rocking a Jalen Tolbert Cowboys jersey, kicked things off with his usual playful charm. “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the absolutely immaculate Jelly Roll!” he shouted before hugging his tour mate. The crowd in Hanover roared, and the performance was off to the races.

A Duo in Sync

Jelly Roll, dressed in a black vest, black tee, and his signature backwards Bass Pro Shop hat, jumped in to carry the mic. When the bridge arrived, the two stars linked arms, singing side by side before the explosive chorus.

As the song soared into its finale, fireworks burst over the stadium. Jelly Roll, riding the energy, shouted his thanks to the VMAs before capping things off with a heartfelt “I love you!”

From Album to Awards

“Losers” first appeared on Post Malone’s country crossover album F-1 Trillion. The duo launched their Big Ass Stadium Tour in April, starting stateside before crossing into Europe last month. The final stop will be in England, where they’ll close things out with two massive shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

VMA Stakes

Both artists were in the running for big wins this year. Jelly Roll was up for four awards, including best hip hop and best country. Post Malone, meanwhile, was eyeing the best collaboration prize for his Blake Shelton duet “Pour Me a Drink.” This year, they didn't walk away with those wins.

Jelly RollMTV VMASPost Malone
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect