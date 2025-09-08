Post Malone and Jelly Roll Light Up VMAs with Stadium Fireworks From Germany
The MTV Video Music Awards got a surprise dose of country-rock energy Sunday when Post Malone and Jelly Roll beamed in all the way from Hanover, Germany. The pair, currently rocking Europe on their Big Ass Stadium Tour, didn’t just perform their hit “Losers”—they made the stage feel like a party.
Post Malone, rocking a Jalen Tolbert Cowboys jersey, kicked things off with his usual playful charm. “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the absolutely immaculate Jelly Roll!” he shouted before hugging his tour mate. The crowd in Hanover roared, and the performance was off to the races.
A Duo in Sync
Jelly Roll, dressed in a black vest, black tee, and his signature backwards Bass Pro Shop hat, jumped in to carry the mic. When the bridge arrived, the two stars linked arms, singing side by side before the explosive chorus.
As the song soared into its finale, fireworks burst over the stadium. Jelly Roll, riding the energy, shouted his thanks to the VMAs before capping things off with a heartfelt “I love you!”
From Album to Awards
“Losers” first appeared on Post Malone’s country crossover album F-1 Trillion. The duo launched their Big Ass Stadium Tour in April, starting stateside before crossing into Europe last month. The final stop will be in England, where they’ll close things out with two massive shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
VMA Stakes
Both artists were in the running for big wins this year. Jelly Roll was up for four awards, including best hip hop and best country. Post Malone, meanwhile, was eyeing the best collaboration prize for his Blake Shelton duet “Pour Me a Drink.” This year, they didn't walk away with those wins.