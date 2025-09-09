Sabrina Carpenter: From Disney Star to Red-Carpet Fashion Icon

Sabrina Carpenter’s rise in the entertainment world has been more than just about her music and acting. Her fashion journey tells a story of growth, reinvention, and confidence. Over the past decade, she has transitioned from cheerful, youthful outfits to some of the most memorable red-carpet moments in recent memory. Her appearances at the MTV VMAs in both 2024 and 2025 not only made headlines but also proved her place as one of today’s most daring and thoughtful fashion voices.

Early Days: Pastel Beginnings

When Sabrina first appeared on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World, her style reflected her audience and stage of life. She often wore pastel sweaters, short skirts, and playful accessories. These choices created a friendly and approachable image that resonated with younger fans. On early red carpets, she experimented with outfits that were a little quirky and adventurous, like pairing lace camisoles with jean shorts and ripped tights. At times she even leaned into steampunk-inspired looks, which showed her willingness to test out trends even before she became a fixture in the fashion world.

Moving Toward a New Image

As she grew older, Carpenter began to embrace a sharper and more polished look. Metallic fabrics, sleek suiting, and a more confident use of bold colors began to appear in her wardrobe. At the premiere of Tall Girl, she wore a champagne-toned suit that signaled a clear step away from her Disney past. She also experimented with pinstripe tailoring at the People’s Choice Awards, reflecting a growing maturity in her fashion choices. This era marked a transitional phase where she was no longer dressing as a teen star but instead as a rising young performer with her own evolving identity.

Building a Signature Style

With time, Sabrina developed a recognizable aesthetic that combined vintage glamour with playful modern details. Lace, satin, and soft blush tones remained a part of her looks, but she began pairing them with more dramatic hairstyles, bolder silhouettes, and eye-catching accessories. The balance between coquette femininity and Old Hollywood drama became her trademark. By this stage, she was not only keeping up with fashion trends but also shaping her own lane, crafting a public image that felt cohesive yet versatile.

Channeling Fran Fine

One of Sabrina’s most distinctive influences has been her nods to The Nanny’s Fran Fine, the beloved character played by Fran Drescher. Known for her bold prints, fitted silhouettes, and fearless color combinations, Fran Fine’s style has become an enduring reference point in fashion. Sabrina has recreated that energy on several occasions, wearing mini-dresses, patterned tights, and dramatic coats that would have felt at home in The Nanny’s wardrobe. These looks were not about parody but about reinterpretation. By channeling Fran Fine, Sabrina highlighted her appreciation for campy glamour and the confidence it takes to embrace statement dressing. It also tied her image to a lineage of strong, stylish women who use clothes as a form of personality and power.

The 2024 VMAs: A Turning Point

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards represented a major breakthrough for Sabrina’s fashion narrative. On the red carpet, she wore a vintage Bob Mackie gown previously worn by Madonna in 1991, a choice that connected her to both Madonna’s iconic style and Marilyn Monroe’s timeless allure. The decision demonstrated a sophisticated awareness of fashion history and an ability to reinterpret it for a modern audience.

Her performance that same night cemented the impression. She stepped onto the stage in a custom Victoria’s Secret bodysuit covered with more than 100,000 crystals and 18,500 beads. The piece took over 180 hours to complete, making it not just a costume but a work of art. This was a defining moment: Sabrina was no longer experimenting with style—she was making deliberate statements through it.

The 2025 VMAs: Fashion as Storytelling

By the time the 2025 VMAs arrived, Sabrina Carpenter had fully embraced her role as a fashion icon. On the red carpet, she chose a sheer red Valentino gown paired with a lilac feather boa and platform heels. The look drew comparisons to Jessica Rabbit and showcased her growing confidence in wearing designs that demanded attention.

Her performance outfit paid tribute to Britney Spears, one of pop’s most influential fashion figures. Dancing under artificial rain in a sequined bra and hot pants, Sabrina gave a modern spin on early 2000s pop nostalgia, showing how she could merge performance and fashion into one unforgettable moment.

Later that night, her after-party choices made perhaps the boldest statement of all. She wore two rare Bob Mackie pieces, including Cher’s original 1975 bodysuit. Few modern performers would dare to wear a garment so deeply tied to another icon, but Sabrina approached it as a celebration of legacy rather than imitation. By embracing pieces with such history, she placed herself directly within the lineage of great performers who used fashion as a central part of their artistry.

Why Her Evolution Matters

Sabrina Carpenter’s fashion evolution illustrates more than changing trends; it reflects her journey from a young actress to an international star. Her willingness to experiment, her thoughtful references to fashion history, and her fearless approach to risk-taking all contribute to her status as one of today’s most exciting style figures. Fashion, for Sabrina, has become a way to tell stories about where she has been and where she is headed.